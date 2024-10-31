"Bleach: Brave Souls" Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets Begins with Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 Versions of Giselle & Others

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets to celebrate the broadcasting of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Puppets Begins

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Friday, November 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons is being held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Giselle Gewelle, Bambietta Basterbine, and Cirucci.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.
One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.
On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K97te3LlcWY

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Saturday, November 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Players can perform the Summons once for free during the event period.

Free Brave Souls Summons: Mix

Event Period: Thursday, October 31 16:00 to Monday, November 18 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                           

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre:                                      

3D Action

Price:                                       

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:                       

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account:                   

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:           

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:       

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:                    

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:                       

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok:             

https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:                                 

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
Nintendo eShop: https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/bleach-brave-souls-switch
Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

