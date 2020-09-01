"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live @ TGS Online Scheduled for Monday, September 27

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as well as Azusa Sekine from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari) as MCs. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Asami Tano, the voice actor for Ninny Spangcole, and Yuina Yamada, the voice actor for Noel Niihashi from Burn the Witch the latest work by Tite Kubo, the original author of Bleach .

The program will feature new announcements and include segments like the Co-Op Challenge Corner, an interactive segment where viewers can play with the guests, and the Brave Souls News Corner. The latest game info will also be unveiled, so Bleach: Brave Souls fans will not want to miss this special TGS Online program!

There will also be a special Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live @TGS Online RT Campaign that viewers can participate in on the day of the livestream.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live @TGS Online

Livestream Schedule

Starts at 8 pm on Sunday, September 27 (UTC+9)

Livestream Cast

Special Guests

Masakazu Morita, voice of Ichigo Kurosaki

Ryotaro Okiayu, voice of Byakuya Kuchiki

Asami Tano, voice of Ninny Spangcole

Yuina Yamada, voice of Noel Niihashi



MC

Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani)

Azusa Sekine (Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari))

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online Official Website

https://expo.nikkeibp.co.jp/tgs/2020/en/

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

(GL) https://youtu.be/poMJN9xYhHo

(JP) https://youtu.be/TG8Iu5GKRAI

Periscope:

(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

(JP) https://twitter.com/tokyo_game_show

Facebook Live (Only GL) https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

JP: Japanese audio only.

GL: Japanese audio with English commentary.

*Program contents, times, guests, etc. may change without notice.

*Details of the program contents will be announced later on the Bleach: Brave Souls official website and social media pages.

Participate in the RT Campaign For a Chance at Bleach: Brave Souls Original Swag

The Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live @TGS Online RT Campaign will be held in coordination with the livestream on Sunday, September 27. To enter, players simply need to follow the official Twitter ( @Bleachbrs_en ) and retweet the specified tweet on the day of the livestream. 5 randomly selected winners will get Brave Souls original swag!

Details on the campaign and how to participate will be announced later on the official website, social media, and in-game.

About Bleach

This project is based on Bleach, a popular Japanese manga featured in Shueisha's landmark comic anthology, Weekly Shonen Jump, until issue #38 of 2016. The series premiered in 2001, quickly gaining a dedicated fan base and selling a total of over 120 million copies of the 74-volume manga series. Bleach has become a powerful media franchise, spawning an animated television series that ran from 2004 to March 2012, and a total of four feature-length films that have been released in theaters to date. In addition, 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the serialization, and the "BLEACH 20th Anniversary Project" is currently underway. The series' popularity extends beyond Japan, to an international audience, where it continues to find new fans and dedicated followers around the world.

About BURN THE WITCH

The latest creation by Tite Kubo, the original author of Bleach. The stage is London where a dynamic story of fantasy and action unfolds as two witches begin their enduring fight against fantastical beings known as dragons. The series will be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump in the summer of 2020 and an animated film adaptation will premiere in the fall of 2020. This large-scale project began in 2020 and has gained popularity amongst many comic and anime fans alike.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Title: Bleach: Brave Souls Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.1+, iOS 9.0+

* Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers. Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Supported Languages: English, French, Japanese, Korean, Thai,

Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

