"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special! Airs Sunday, August 27

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special! on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), Noriaki Sugiyama (voice of Uryu Ishida), and Tetsu Inada (voice of Sajin Komamura), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani).

Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special! Overview

Livestream Schedule

Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Program Details

20:00 - Opening, Brave Souls News 1

20:30 - Anime Talk, Co-Op Challenge

21:00 - Thousand-Year Blood War Quiz, Brave Souls Matching Game

21:30 - Brave Souls News 2, Ending

*Please note that the contents, times, and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

EN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kP_0DPaPs

JP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8udewRz0gM

Twitter Live:

EN: https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

JP: https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/



EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Soul Reapers vs Quincies Special! RT Campaign

Campaign Period

Sunday, August 27 to Monday, September 4 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Just retweet the livestream tweet from the official account to enter to be one of 5 winners to receive a Bleach: Brave Souls Official Artworks autographed by all the voice actors in the studio.

*Retweeting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.

Win a Prize if Your Post with Both #BankaiLive and #WinningTeamPrediction Gets Read Out Live

Event Period

Sunday, August 27 from 19:50 (JST/UTC+9) until the end of the stream

Team Morita will be going up against Team Sugiyama.

Tell us your thoughts about the livestream or which team you think will win by using both #BankaiLive and #WinningTeamPrediction.

If our guests read out your comment during the livestream, you will receive a Bleach: Brave Souls original bookmark.

In addition, a #BankaiLive Trending Prize tie-in campaign where players have the chance to receive a 5 Star Summons Ticket will also be held.

Please check the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details.

Enjoy Summer to the Full with the New Swimsuit Version Characters Now Available in the Swimsuit Summons: Cool Aqua

A Summons featuring Byakuya Kuchiki (2023 Swimsuit version) and Jushiro Ukitake (2023 Swimsuit version) has been underway since Wednesday, August 16.

Event Period: Wednesday, August 16 16:00 to Sunday, August 27 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Official Showcase Video

https://youtu.be/S2tSPEAVltg

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.