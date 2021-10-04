"Bleach: Brave Souls" Fall Bankai Live 2021 Airs Tuesday, October 5 and Features Special Voice Acting Guests

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as well as Azusa Sekine from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari) as MCs. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Asami Tano, the voice actor for Ninny Spangcole, and Yuina Yamada, the voice actor for Noel Niihashi from Burn the Witch the latest work by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach.