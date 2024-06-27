"Bleach: Brave Souls" Featuring New Characters Enjoying a Vacation in Swimsuits in the Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash is Available from Sunday, June 30

TOKYO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding a Summons featuring 2024 Swimsuit versions of Bambietta, Candice, and Meninas from Sunday, June 30. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Be sure to take part in the "Who would you spend summer with? Present Campaign" held from today, Thursday, June 27, where 150 people can win a Brave Souls original acrylic phone stand.

Three Bambies in Swimsuits will be Available as New Characters in the Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash

Event Period: Sunday, June 30 16:00 to Monday, July 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features 2024 Swimsuit versions of Bambietta, Candice, and Meninas.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 20.

On Step 25, players will receive a ticket that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash Trailer:

https://youtu.be/za7oNrLIAjk

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Who would you spend summer with? Present Campaign

A present campaign will be held from today, Thursday, June 27 to celebrate the release of members of the Bambies in the Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash.

Which character would you like to spend summer with?

Quote repost the campaign post with the hashtag of the character of your choice.

150 winners will be selected from those who participated to receive a Brave Souls original acrylic phone stand.

Campaign Period:

Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, July 13 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)



How to Enter:

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en). Quote repost the campaign post with the hashtag of the character from the Swimsuit Zenith Summons: Summer Splash you would like to spend summer with, #SwimsuitBambietta, #SwimsuitCandice or #SwimsuitMeninas.

Prize:

Brave Souls Original Acrylic Phone Stand (150 winners)

*The design will be awarded at random.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

