Bl'eau provides the ultimate hack to 2021's latest skincare trend

#LearnYourLayers is the one-stop guide to flawless, glowing skin!

Vancouver, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Skincare Brand, Bl'eau has announced its latest skincare campaign #LearnYourLayers, aimed to help simplify the many steps to achieving flawless skin. The 7-step layering trend has swept through the skincare world, made to rehydrate, revitalize and repair skin by layering products in succession. Now, Bl'eau's #LearnYourLayers is the ultimate trend hack, proving that the same results can be achieved with a simplified beauty regimen and providing a one-stop shop for skincare products.

Bl'eau will be turning the 7-step layering process into 3-4 simple steps with their holy grail ingredient - Canadian Oceanic Clay. Sourced from ancient glaciers in British Columbia, this coveted clay holds more than 60 minerals, micronutrients and rare elements that are proven to detoxify, rehydrate and replenish skin. By working with other natural ingredients, Bl'eau incorporates Glacial Oceanic Clay and it's extracted ingredient, Glacial Oceanic Mineral Water, in all products to create blends that are perfect for all skin types.

Each of the corresponding skin types will have their very own bundle to purchase on the Bl'eau website , meaning in just a couple of clicks products can be matched to the required skin concerns. Layering bundles will include a selection of 1 or 2 Clay Masks, Hydrating Mineral Toner, Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Emulsion and/or the Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Cream. Thanks to its vegan formula and all-natural ingredients, Bl'eau is inclusive to all who seek the purest ingredients.

Melanie Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bl'eau says: "Our aim is to help those to achieve their skin goals without over complicating or adding more steps to the process. By using Canadian Oceanic Clay throughout our range it provides soothing, hydrating qualities without the added chemicals, offering a fresh and simplistic feel."

Throughout June and July via their website and social media @bleaubeauty, the skincare community can follow the latest tricks and tips on the best products to use for their skin type, and in the best order in which to apply them. The skin types available are:

Available for purchase in Canada and the United States through their website , products are now available for purchase at the Bl'eau store on amazon.ca and amazon.com .

About Bl'eau

Bl'eau is bringing innovative and safe skincare solutions to the market to help customers achieve radiant skin naturally and ethically. In addition to being cruelty-free and never tested on animals, all of Bl'eau's products are formulated without parabens, toxins, GMOs, TEA, DEA, synthetic chemicals, sulfates SLS and SLES, PEGs, Ethoxylate, Formaldehyde and mineral oils. Bl'eau works with the government of British Columbia to ensure the highest standard of eco-friendly sourcing. The company headquarters is in Richmond, British Columbia.

