Blend Acquires nuvu, a leader in applied AI, in a continued Latin America expansion

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a premier AI solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of nuvu, a leader in applied AI, in a continued expansion of Blend's 'best of world' global capabilities.

Blend, a premier AI solutions firm, announced its acquisition of nuvu, a leader in applied AI. Post this Blend acquires Colombia-based nuvu in continued global expansion.

Blend's acquisition of nuvu, a leading data engineering firm in Latin America, significantly enhances its ability to deliver advanced AI solutions to F500 Enterprise clients globally. nuvu, consisting of 100 highly skilled professionals, boasts an impressive track record of over 10 years of hands-on experience, serving top companies in Colombia and across Latin America. Their expertise spans multiple industries, including both the public and private sectors.

nuvu adeptly handles intricate data engineering, AI, software development, and cloud management, delivering tailored solutions that drive substantial cost savings and significant revenue increases for their clients.

Moreover, nuvu's strategic partnership with AWS as an Advanced Consulting Partner and Managed Partner, on the path to becoming a Premier Partner with more than 5 competencies and over 150 certifications, further amplifies their capacity to provide cutting-edge cloud solutions. This collaboration empowers Blend to offer robust and comprehensive data and cloud solutions to its clients, solidifying its leadership position in the industry and ensuring sustained growth and innovation

"In meeting the Blend team, it was clear that our shared values and expertise wonderfully complement the service offerings for clients and ability to deliver 'best of world' globally," Said Andrés Barrantes, CEO of nuvu. "Furthermore, in this great leap forward for both Blend and nuvu, we are very excited about

- Delivering AI services to first-world customers in an expanded capacity

- Creating valuable growth opportunities for our team of engineers and data scientists in the region, fostering a vibrant and innovative work environment.

- Joining a global organization of over 1,000 experts in AI and Machine Learning.

nuvu's team is poised for great growth, collaboration, and expansion in the future."

THROUGH COMBINED EXPERTISE AND A FOCUS ON DELIVERING IMPACT, BLEND IS WELL-POSITIONED TO PROVIDE EXPANDED LEADING SOLUTIONS TO ENTERPRISE BUSINESSES

Blend's acquisition of nuvu, a leading AI and data innovation company, marks a significant milestone in their global expansion and growth. With a team of exemplary leaders and a track record of bold vision and impact, nuvu has successfully addressed complex data and AI challenges for numerous clients. nuvu's solutions have consistently delivered impressive results, enhancing client operations and co-creating value.

As Blend continues to build it's 'best of world' strategy, the team found clear synergy with nuvu in turbo-charging its capabilities and ability to deliver advanced solutions to Enterprise businesses. The clear demand for expanded support in Latin America combined with the strength of nuvu's capabilities, made this partnership a clear win for our client's moving forward. Additionally, this strategic move continues to bolster the advanced partnership synergy that Blend and nuvu have developed with AWS.

Additionally, recognizing Colombia's rich talent pool and exponential demand, Blend is set to establish its next professional services team in this dynamic region. This acquisition empowers Blend to offer more comprehensive and sophisticated solutions to its F500 clients, further solidifying their position as a committed leader in data-driven business transformation.

"We're thrilled to welcome nuvu to Blend. Their expertise in data and AI aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, enhancing our AWS partnership and expanding our presence in Latin America. We're excited to tap into Colombia's talent pool and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients." - Maximo Gurmendez, SVP Engineering

About Blend: Blend is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

About nuvu: nuvu, a Colombian leader in applied AI, is dedicated to transforming data into strategic assets for organizations across LATAM. By delivering cutting-edge AI solutions and strategic analytics consultancy, nuvu empowers organizations to fully leverage their data and amplify their mission. With a high-performing team and industry-leading business practices, nuvu is committed to driving meaningful change and innovation. Discover how nuvu's transformative technologies can make a difference at https://en.nuvu.cc/

SOURCE Blend360