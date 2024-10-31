Blend Appoints Mike Mischel from Accenture as SVP of AI Consulting

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a leader in data science and AI-powered solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Mischel as Senior Vice President of AI Consulting. With over a decade of experience leading AI and digital transformation at Accenture, Mike joins Blend to expand its AI consulting capabilities, focusing on empowering clients to achieve meaningful and sustainable change.

"I'm excited to launch our AI Transformation Consulting practice under Mike's leadership," remarks Oz Dogan, President of Solutions and Service Lines at Blend. "This practice presents a big opportunity to guide our clients in setting an AI-driven transformation agenda and maximize its impact across their business and people."

A Leader in AI and Digital Transformation

Mike's career in AI and digital transformation spans over 20 years and 11 with Accenture, where he led major AI initiatives for Fortune 500 clients across industries. During his tenure, he helped develop and scale Accenture's AI practice, focusing on how data and technology can transform business operations, drive innovation, and support client objectives. His leadership has been instrumental in evolving AI beyond proof-of-concept projects to scalable solutions that deliver long-term value.

As a proponent of flexibility and agility, Mike believes that successful AI initiatives must be tailored to each client's unique needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. "The pace of AI innovation demands adaptability, and Blend's commitment to flexibility in delivering client-centric solutions is what drew me here," Mike explained.

A Vision of Empowering People through AI

Mike's philosophy on AI centers on empowering people rather than replacing them. "AI has the potential to break down barriers in the way people access and engage with information, making knowledge more accessible and interactive," he said. "My goal is to help clients leverage AI to create experiences that empower employees and end-users alike."

Mike envisions AI as a means to transform knowledge exchanges within enterprises, moving from traditional, one-way data flows to dynamic, synchronous interactions. This approach not only boosts productivity but also ensures that employees have the tools they need to adapt and succeed in an evolving digital landscape.

Unlocking Opportunities for AI in Enterprise

Mike sees a significant opportunity for enterprises to capitalize on AI by embracing a "system of design thinking"—approaching AI not as isolated projects but as integrated solutions that can be scaled across the organization. In his view, many enterprises struggle with AI initiatives because they fail to consider the broader system, leading to siloed efforts that lack scalability.

"AI is a one-way door investment," Mike noted. "When done right, it compounds in value over time, driving exponential benefits across an organization. Blend is uniquely positioned to guide clients through this transformational journey, combining strategy, data, AI, and engineering to deliver scalable and sustainable results."

Driving Change through AI Consulting

In his new role, Mike will lead Blend's AI Consulting practice, where he will focus on aligning AI strategies with client objectives and ensuring that AI initiatives are built to scale. "My role is to act as an orchestrator across Blend's capabilities—to help clients see the full potential of AI and achieve measurable outcomes," Mike explained. "Blend's strong foundation in customer experience, process engineering, data, analytics, and technology provides an ideal platform to build transformative AI solutions."

Mike's addition to the team signals Blend's commitment to expanding its consulting capabilities and supporting clients through all stages of their AI journeys, from ideation to implementation. His appointment reinforces Blend's mission to help businesses harness the power of AI to drive growth, innovation, and drive meaningful impact.

About Blend

Blend is a data science and AI-powered solutions provider that partners with businesses to unlock growth and innovation. By blending human expertise with advanced technologies, Blend delivers comprehensive solutions across industries, helping clients leverage data and AI to solve their most complex challenges. With a customer-centric approach, Blend is committed to transforming the way businesses operate and creating long-lasting value for its clients.

