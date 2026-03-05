Blend Enters Mexico as a Strategic Client Market and Operational Center, Deepening Collaboration with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise AI Across the Americas

MEXICO CITY and GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a leading provider of AI-powered data science and analytics services, today announced the formal launch of its expanded Mexico operations, establishing a strategic hub to drive enterprise AI transformation for Mexican clients and, through its nearshore capabilities, accelerating delivery across the broader region.

With an established office in Polanco in Mexico City and a growing presence in Guadalajara, Blend is investing in Mexico as both a high-growth client market and a center of technical excellence. The expansion positions Blend to serve public sector and enterprise leaders executing large-scale modernization programs, while strengthening nearshore delivery to provide clients beyond Mexico with greater speed, alignment, and scale.

Cloud, data, and AI modernization efforts are accelerating across Mexico, particularly within government and financial institutions, with a reported 88% of companies saying AI has increased productivity and boosted revenue or profits, and 96% planning to increase IT budgets in 2026 with AI as a top investment area, according to AWS . Blend's in-market presence is designed to meet rising demand for advanced AI, generative AI, data engineering, cloud architecture, and marketing technology solutions delivered in close partnership with clients.

As a Premier Tier Services Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Blend is deepening its go-to-market collaboration with AWS Mexico — jointly supporting enterprises in accelerating cloud migration, data modernization, and AI initiatives. Together, Blend and AWS are positioned to help Mexico's leading organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation.

"This expansion strengthens our platform across the Americas," said Oz Dogan, President, Americas of Blend. "By establishing a deeper presence in Mexico, we are expanding our capacity to serve complex enterprise programs — both for local clients and for organizations across the region. Our focus is simple: build where demand is growing, invest in long-term capability, and deliver on our clients' needs at a consistently high level."

"Mexico is a critical and high-growth market," said Andrés Barrantes, SVP, LATAM Region Head at Blend. "There's real energy here. Organizations are investing in modernization and moving with urgency, and they need partners who are capable of driving real outcomes. Our investment reflects our confidence in the market and our belief in the long-term opportunity in this growing market."

While the broader regional environment continues to evolve, Blend's investment in Mexico reflects a long-term view — one grounded in the market's talent depth, client demand, and strategic importance to the Americas.

Blend expects to hire 100 net-new employees in Mexico during its first year of operations. The company is building multidisciplinary teams across AI and machine learning, data engineering, solution architecture, prompt engineering, and marketing technology.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier AI services and consulting firm helping enterprises solve complex business challenges through data science, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. With a rapidly expanding global footprint and deep expertise across financial services, marketing, and cloud ecosystems, Blend360 combines strategic consulting with scalable delivery to drive measurable impact. Its continued investment in Latin America underscores a long-term commitment to innovation, talent development, and client-centric growth.

For more information, visit www.blend360.com .

