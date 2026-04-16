Blend Named a Leader in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant: Top Generative AI Service Providers 2026

COLUMBIA, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a premier AI services provider, has been recognized as a Leader in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant: Top Generative AI Service Providers 2026. This marks Blend's second consecutive year in the Leaders Quadrant, reflecting capabilities that have continued to deepen — from production-grade AI deployment to full-scale enterprise GenAI transformation.

Blend360, has been recognized as a Leader in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant: Top Generative AI Service Providers 2026. Post this Blend Lead's the AIM Generative AI Service Provider PeMa

AIM Research notes that "buyers looking to move GenAI beyond pilots into scaled production and broader enterprise transformation, especially where organizational readiness, data sovereignty, and embedded user adoption are the primary blockers, will find the closest fit with Blend's delivery model."

Industry-Leading Production Success

AIM Research highlights that "Blend is among the very few vendors in this study to cross an 80%+ POC-to-production conversion rate and records the largest share of scaled enterprise deployments." This success is driven by the company's Critical 7 Framework, which addresses enterprise barriers including trust, talent, data readiness, and change management.

"The industry is at an inflection point where GenAI must deliver measurable business value, not just impressive demos," said Rob Fuller, Chief Solutions Officer at Blend. "Our track record reflects our commitment to building AI solutions that work in the real world—navigating regulatory complexity, integrating with existing systems, and driving adoption. We're not in the business of pilots; we're in the business of transformation."

Enterprise Grade Solutions

AIM Research notes that "unlike services-heavy peers, Blend has built reusable, production-tested platforms and accelerators. BlendX (agentic platform), Houndoc (document AI), and synthetic persona capabilities enable faster deployment, consistency, and margin leverage, while also strengthening differentiation in co-sell motions."

These platforms and domain-specific agents deliver 55-70% faster deployment across forecasting, marketing, supply chain, and customer journey optimization.

Value-Based Delivery

Blend's approach includes co-developed business cases, monthly KPI tracking, and outcome-linked pricing tied to delivered results. AIM Research concludes that "this positions Blend well as GenAI engagements move from experimentation to measurable, value-driven scaling."

Blend maintains premier partnerships with AWS (top 1% of partners), Snowflake, and Databricks, earning multiple AWS Partner of the Year 2025 awards.

This follows Blend's placements as a Leader in AIM Research's Top Data Science, Data Engineering, and Agentic AI Service Providers 2025 reports.

To learn more, visit https://www.blend360.com/artificial-intelligence.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier data science solutions provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking growth and fostering innovation, paving the way to value for its clients by harnessing world-class talent and a data-driven strategy. By blending in, Blend360 ensures its clients stand out, making the world a better place through the transformative potential of data science. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

SOURCE Blend360