Blend Recognized for Leadership in AI-Driven Decisioning with Customer Decision Hub Award at PegaWorld 2026

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a premier AI services provider, has been honored with the Customer Decision Hub Award from Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company™. The award, announced at the PegaWorld Partner Summit on June 7, recognizes Blend's ability to turn first-party data into intelligent, real-time customer engagement using Pega Customer Decision Hub™ (CDH).

Today's consumers expect every interaction to feel like it was designed for them. Meeting that expectation at scale across channels, products, and the full customer lifecycle is where many enterprises stall. Blend's Decisioning Tools & Systems team closes that gap — combining AI, real-time decisioning, and 1:1 engagement expertise to help enterprises operationalize CDH, lift retention, and drive revenue.

Blend Recognized with Customer Decision Hub Award at PegaWorld 2026 for Leadership in AI-Driven Decisioning Post this

"Congratulations to Blend for receiving the Customer Decision Hub Award for excellence in delivering personalized, contextual, and relevant customer experiences. This achievement highlights their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive transformational customer experiences that lead to increased satisfaction and customer retention at leading enterprises. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to continue to transform their businesses, using enterprise-grade AI to advance their ability to innovate, grow, and add value where it matters most. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

Dan Kasun, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem, Pega

Blend is at the forefront of defining how Pega CDH fits into the broader agentic personalization landscape, drawing on over 15 years of operationalizing the platform for large, complex enterprises and now extending that foundation into AI-driven, agentic customer engagements. Over the past year, the team has helped enterprise clients deploy and scale next-best-action programs that lift conversion, retention, and lifetime value while reducing the total cost of ownership of their omnichannel marketing stack. The Customer Decision Hub Award recognizes the depth of those engagements as well as Blend's leadership in shaping where deterministic decisioning meets agentic AI.

"This award means a lot to our team. We're working with some of the world's largest, most complex enterprises to bring rigor and reliability into a moment that's getting more agentic by the day. When we get that right, every customer interaction becomes a real-time conversation, and the business sees it in stronger engagement, retention, and revenue."

Steve Ashe, SVP Decisioning Tools & Systems, Blend

As a 1:1 Customer Engagement Specialized Pega Partner, Blend brings a team of certified Pega architects, decisioning consultants, and data scientists with a track record across financial services, insurance, automotive, media, telecommunications, and healthcare. The Customer Decision Hub Award follows Blend's recognition with the 2023 Client Innovation in 1:1 Customer Engagement Award from Pegasystems.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier data science solutions provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking growth and fostering innovation, paving the way to value for its clients by harnessing world-class talent and a data-driven strategy. By blending in, Blend360 ensures its clients stand out, making the world a better place through the transformative potential of data science. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

SOURCE Blend360