Blend360 Launches Denver Delivery Center, Hiring 100+ People Continuing Hyper-Growth in Data Science Solutions Business

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, an industry-leading provider of data science and CX solutions, has announced plans to scale its Data Science and Customer Experience business by opening a new delivery center in Denver, CO. The company plans to hire 100+ people in Denver this year, including a mixture of experienced professionals and recent graduates. Core offerings will include data science, data engineering, and business intelligence.

The Denver Delivery Center will continue Blend's geographic expansion and enable them to scale with the growing demand for analytics and technology services. In 2021, they opened their first global delivery center in Hyderabad, India, and acquired Engagement Factory, a digital transformation company in the EMEA region. Blend360 also achieved an exponential organic growth rate of over 150% YOY, adding over 20 new clients.

"I'm excited to grow our Solutions Delivery Team by tapping into the Denver talent pool. We evaluated several locations across the US, deciding on Denver as the location for our new Delivery Center, and are looking forward to growing the Center to 100+ people over the next 12 months," says Ozgur Dogan, President of Data Science and Customer Experience Solutions.

Additional investment in 2022 will include hiring a senior executive to lead growth and development in Denver, CO, assisted by talent acquisition specialists to meet their ambitious hiring goals. Bo Chipman, SVP, Data Science, will play a leading role in Blend360's expansion with a focus on maintaining Blend360's culture and standards of excellence. "Blend360 is excited to launch our Denver delivery center. We are making a big bet we can add 100 data science, data engineering, and business intelligence resources in 2022," says Bo. "It is an audacious plan, but we are energized by the challenge."

Blend360 is an industry-leading provider of data science and customer experience solutions, serving Fortune 1000 companies. Blend360 focuses on world-class people who help clients optimize business performance through data, technology, and analytics. Blend360 has consistently delivered high growth, making the Inc. 5000 list every year since being founded. They have over 400 employees with offices in NYC, MD, CO, CA, the Netherlands, and India.

SOURCE Blend360