Blend360 Named to Constellation Research's 2026 AI-First Service Firms List

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a Global AI Services company, announced today it has been named to Constellation Research's 2026 AI-First Service Firms list, recognizing an elite set of organizations "building at the speed of thought and operating with a massive span of control through decision automation."

The list was announced by Constellation Research during the World Economic Forum annual meetings in Davos.

"AI marks a technology revolution of exponential scale, unlike anything we've seen before," said R 'Ray' Wang, Founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "AI-first consulting firms are proving that small, highly effective teams, augmented by digital labor, can outperform legacy behemoths in speed, efficiency, and revenue productivity."

"Enterprises are done experimenting. They need AI that changes how work gets done, scales decision-making, and delivers measurable outcomes faster and more effectively than legacy models ever could," said Oz Dogan, President and Co-Founder of Blend360. "We're proud to be recognized by Constellation as an AI-first services firm, reflecting our focus on helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production value, at speed and at scale."

Blend360 works with enterprises across industries to deploy AI-powered solutions that help improve productivity, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen competitive advantage. To learn more, visit Blend360.com.

About Blend360

Blend is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

