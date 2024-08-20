Blenders Eyewear & Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders Unveil Historic Deal with Peggy Coppom: A First-of-its-Kind NIL Agreement with a Sports Fan

A portion of proceeds from the Peggy Sleeve to support CU Athletics' beloved 99-year-old superfan, marking a historic partnership and kicking off the PRIME II collection

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear , a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, through its continued collaboration with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, today announced a pioneering name-image-likeness (NIL) deal with Peggy Coppom. This landmark initiative marks a one-of-a-kind NIL agreement in which a dedicated sports fan is the beneficiary, marking a historic industry moment that will redefine fandom.

With this initiative, Blenders introduces the Peggy Sleeve, an eye-catching sunglasses sleeve that pays tribute to the beloved 99-year-old superfan's unwavering support. Through an incomparable NIL agreement, the Peggy Sleeve will directly benefit Coppom while celebrating her inspiring enthusiasm for CU athletics. A portion of proceeds from each Peggy Sleeve sold will be donated to Coppom, ensuring her legacy and enduring spirit continue to thrive.

"The Peggy Sleeve is a true game-changer that will push boundaries and set new standards for what's possible in brand collaborations," said Chase Fisher, CEO and Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "Our commitment to supporting changemakers and driving NIL efforts is at the heart of what we do. Teaming up with Coach Prime for another groundbreaking initiative, with even more to come, is a perfect way to carry out that mission. We look forward to seeing how this launch redefines the industry and drives positive change on and off the field."

The Peggy Sleeve features Coppom waving her iconic CU Athletics pom poms along with the saying, "I AIN'T HARD 2 FIND, EITHER," a clever twist on Coach Prime's slogan. This launch signifies a pivotal moment in the sports industry while reinforcing Blenders' ongoing dedication to advancing NIL efforts.

"I'm humbled, honored and grateful to join Blenders and Coach Prime in this groundbreaking NIL fan initiative," says iconic superfan, Peggy Coppom. "After 84 years of cheering on the Colorado Buffaloes, I'm as excited as ever for the upcoming season. Go Buffs!"

"We're taking the game up a notch this year with something truly SPECIAL," said Coach Prime. "The Peggy Sleeve is more than just an accessory—it's a TRIBUTE to a LEGENDARY fan and a powerful opportunity to give back. Collaborating with Blenders Eyewear to support Peggy Coppom is about MAKING BIG IMPACTS and SUPPORTING OTHERS. We thank Peggy for the energy she inspires us with every season. Get ready because this is only the beginning – PRIME II is coming and it's about to be BIGGER and BOLDER than before!"

The Peggy Sleeve marks a resurgence of Blenders' viral collaboration with Coach Prime that made shockwaves in the college sporting world in 2023, initially facilitated by Sanders' management team at SMAC Entertainment. This initiative also marks the beginning of even more exciting surprises from Blenders Eyewear and Coach Prime, with plenty more to come throughout the 2024 college football season.

"Great partnerships always begin with like-minded people coming together to create new and innovative ways to disrupt the marketplace. Last year's excitement about the partnership was just the kickoff to elevate the world of Coach Prime and Blenders, and we're thrilled to keep the momentum going with the new Peggy Sleeve and PRIME II collection," said SMAC Entertainment CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini. "Bringing two CU legends together – Prime and Peggy – on this collaboration is the perfect fit to get Buffs fans hyped for a new college football season in Boulder."

The Peggy Sleeve (priced at $8) is available for purchase now on Blenders' e-commerce site. For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the latest collections, please visit blenderseyewear.com/pages/prime-2024 and BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SMAC Entertainment facilitated the collaboration between Blenders Eyewear and Coach Prime.

