Blenders Eyewear and Keep A Breast Continue Partnership for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, is proud to announce the continuation of its long-standing partnership with Keep A Breast, a non-profit organization dedicated to breast cancer prevention and education. Continuing their collaboration for the seventh year, this initiative includes the launch of Blenders' limited-edition Keep a Breast eyewear collection in which 100% of the proceeds benefit the organization's efforts.

This meaningful collaboration features the launch of a special edition Pacer and Mave X2 sunglasses in vibrant pink colorways, specially designed to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To date, Blenders has raised over $275,000 in support of Keep A Breast's vital mission, and this year, they aim to bring the total to $300,000 through sales. This year's launch aligns with the brand's ongoing dedication to supporting important causes, ensuring that each purchase directly contributes to breast cancer education and prevention efforts.

"Our partnership with Keep A Breast is more than a charitable effort —it's a commitment to driving lasting change," said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "Community is the core of everything we do, and this collaboration leverages the Blenders platform to raise awareness and support for breast cancer prevention. With both Blenders and Keep A Breast rooted in Southern California, we're uniting our local community to come together and make a difference."

Blenders Eyewear's long-standing partnership with Keep A Breast serves as a powerful testament to the brand's deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and community impact, particularly within their shared hometown of San Diego. For years, Blenders has worked closely with Keep A Breast to amplify the conversation around breast cancer awareness, using their platform to drive education and action. This continued collaboration is a reflection of their united dedication to making a meaningful difference, blending style with purpose.

"We're incredibly proud to continue our journey with Blenders Eyewear in 2024. Their unwavering support allows us to reach more people with life-saving information about breast cancer prevention," said Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast. "This partnership not only funds our efforts, but it also creates a platform to engage communities in a meaningful way. Together, we're making a tangible difference in the fight against breast cancer."

Blenders Eyewear's new Pacer ($79) and Mave X2 ($69) Keep A Breast sunglasses are available to purchase on BlendersEyewear.com starting October 3, 2024.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About Keep A Breast

The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of young people–ready to be engaged and educated, to establish their identities through meaningful action. KAB strives to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. "i love boobies!" an inscription on KAB's popular, Supreme Court-stirring merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally.

