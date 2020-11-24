Blenders Eyewear Announces BOGO Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

The highly anticipated Black Friday BOGO (buy one, get one) deals run Wednesday, November 25 to Friday, November 27. All sunglasses , all blue light glasses and all sunglass accessories – including cases, cords and sleeves, will be buy one, get one free sitewide. The brand new SNOW line will be buy one, get one 50% off on all snow goggles and helmets , and all snow accessories – including new beanies , neck gaiters, balaclavas and their all-new face masks.

The Cyber Monday sale will run Saturday, November 28 through Tuesday, December 1st. Customers will receive 50% off on all sunglasses , all blue light glasses and all sunglass accessories – including cases, cords and sleeves. The SNOW line will be 35% off, including all snow goggles, helmets and snow accessories including beanies, neck gaiters, balaclavas and face masks.

The annual celebration is Blenders' largest sale of the year. "We're making the holiday season easier than ever for our Blenders fans, with the perfect gift for every outdoor adventurer, weekend warrior and Zoom trend-setter on their list," said Blenders Founder and CEO Chase Fisher. "These BOGO deals are an affordable way to spoil your friends, family and even snag a few pairs for yourself."

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif. Blenders produces a wide range of sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. www.BlendersEyewear.com .

