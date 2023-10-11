Blenders Eyewear Continues Partnership with Keep A Breast for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Leading eyewear brand releases three new products in continued support of the organization's breast cancer prevention and education efforts

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today announced a continuation of its partnership with Keep A Breast, the Los Angeles-based non-profit organization dedicated to breast cancer prevention and education. Through this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will launch three new eyewear and accessory products in collaboration with Keep A Breast, in which 100% of the profits will be donated to the organization.

Blenders Eyewear first began its partnership with Keep A Breast in 2017 and has raised over $240,000 in support of its mission in breast cancer awareness and prevention. Through this year's partnership, Blenders Eyewear will launch limited-edition Keep A Breast Sunglasses, Snow Goggles, and a Pom Beanie to continue to support the organization for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Here at Blenders we're all about vision, and our vision for our partnership with Keep A Breast is crystal clear: to raise awareness, inspire change, and support those affected by breast cancer," said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "We are proud to partner with Keep A Breast for the sixth year in a row, an organization who shares our community values and dedication to making a difference. Let's wear our hearts on our sleeves – and our sunglasses on our faces – to shine a light on this important cause."

Blenders Eyewear's products launching in collaboration with Keep A Breast include the Keep A Breast Sunglasses set in the brand's signature Maeve design with PureBlend Polar lenses, the Keep A Breast Snow Goggles as a part of the best-selling Aura Collection, as well as the brand's first-ever Keep A Breast Pom Beanie featuring custom artwork inspired by the organization. This partnership further extends the brand's ethos through its dedicated philanthropic program, Blenders Cares.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Blenders Eyewear, a brand that authentically supports our mission to increase breast cancer awareness, prevention, and education," said Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast. "We appreciate their continued commitment to helping us combat and educate the world about this deadly disease."

Blenders Eyewear's new Keep A Breast Mave Sunglasses ($69), Aura Snow Goggles ($95), and Pom Beanie ($25) are available to purchase on BlendersEyewear.com now.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and the Blenders Cares program, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and X. For more information on Keep A Breast, please visit www.keep-a-breast.org/ and follow @KeepABreast on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About Keep A Breast

The Keep A Breast Foundation (KAB) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to help eradicate breast cancer by informing young people about methods of prevention, early detection, and support. Through art events, educational programs and fundraising efforts we seek to increase breast cancer awareness among young people so they are better equipped to make choices and develop habits that will benefit their long-term health and well-being.

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear