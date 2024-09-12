Blenders Eyewear Drops 'It's Personal' PRIME II Sunglasses in Time for Epic Colorado-Colorado State Football Showdown

Timed with the highly-anticipated state game, the latest PRIME II release showcases a bold new design and Coach Prime's iconic slogan

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear , a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today unveiled the "It's Personal" sunglasses, the latest addition to its highly successful PRIME II collection. Launched through its continued collaboration with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, this new style drops just in time for the highly-anticipated Colorado State college football game taking place on September 14th.

Set in Blenders' Meister x2 style – a personal favorite of Coach Prime – these special-edition sunglasses combine the high-quality features of the Meister x2 along with plenty of inspiration from Coach Prime. One of the standout features of the vibrant shades is the engraving of Coach Prime's signature mantra, "It's Personal," on the brow bars, a unique detail that adds an extra touch of Coach Prime's unmistakable energy.

"This electrifying new release in the PRIME II collection channels Coach Prime's undeniable energy while celebrating the unstoppable spirit of CU fans," said Chase Fisher, CEO & Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "These shades are more than just eyewear—they're your ticket to turning heads and owning the stadium. At Blenders, we're not just making bold statements; we're rewriting the playbook on college sports style."

This release builds upon Blenders Eyewear's viral collaboration with Coach Prime that left a historic mark on the sports world in 2023, initially facilitated by Coach Prime's management team at SMAC Entertainment. Continuing the success of the PRIME II collection, the "It's Personal" sunglasses offer a vibrant fusion of fan fashion and Coach Prime's iconic energy, delivering a statement-making accessory that will allow fans to show their team spirit this season.

"Every drop in the PRIME II collection brings its own kind of flavor, and the 'It's Personal' shades are no different," said Coach Prime. "This release aligns perfectly with the big game and shows off our BUFFS pride with STYLE and STATEMENT. This is more than a pair of sunglasses; it's a reminder that when we say, 'It's Personal,' we mean it."

Featuring bold black, white, and gold hues, the "It's Personal" sunglasses utilize a color-blocking technique new to Blenders Eyewear's lineup, offering fans a fresh way to showcase their school pride and personal style. This release further solidifies Blenders' role as CU Athletics' preferred eyewear partner, delivering style and school spirit for students and fans alike.

The "It's Personal" sunglasses and the full PRIME II collection are available for purchase now on Blenders' e-commerce site, with prices starting at $89. Through a special collaboration with DoorDash, customers in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas can have their "It's Personal" sunglasses delivered via DashMart, a new type of fulfillment platform and store brought to you by DoorDash that offers businesses a new channel to reach customers. To find the DashMart nearest you, see here. .

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the latest collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SMAC Entertainment facilitated the collaboration between Blenders Eyewear and Coach Prime.

