Blenders Eyewear Expands Retail Presence with New Store Opening in Delray Beach, FL

Leading eyewear brand celebrates new store location with grand opening event for the Delray Beach community

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new retail store located in the bustling city of Delray Beach, FL. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion and underscores its commitment to providing stylish and affordable eyewear for all.  

Opening its doors to the local community on Saturday, October 28th, Blenders Eyewear's Delray Beach store location will feature a wide range of the brand's latest sunglasses and core collections. This new store opening nods to Blenders Eyewear's continued growth and increased presence as a leading destination for high-quality eyewear.

"We're thrilled to bring the vibrant spirit of Blenders Eyewear to Delray Beach," said Chase Fisher, CEO and Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "As we open our sixth and final store location, we are excited to provide the community with a taste of our bold and bright eyewear. Delray Beach embodies a dynamic energy that aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to building lasting connections with our customers in this thriving city."

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Blenders Eyewear invites the Delray Beach community to attend its official grand opening event on October 28th from 10am2pm ET. The event will kick off with a "Shade Swap," where the first 100 customers can swap any pair of non-Blenders shades for a complimentary pair of custom Delray Beach sunglasses. The festivities will continue with exciting promotions, refreshments, photo opportunities, and the chance to have personalized drawings created by local artists.

Showcasing the brand's ongoing growth, this initiative closely aligns with Blenders Eyewear's latest products launched through its continued partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. With exciting new products such as the Toro Rojo sunglasses ($89) that put a spotlight on Mexico City's rich heritage, as well as the upcoming Ace Royale ($89) launching on November 9th that capture the essence of the Las Vegas circuit, Blenders Eyewear continues to push the pace with its progressive offerings.

The grand opening event for Blenders Eyewear's Delray Beach store will take place on Saturday, October 28th from 10am2pm ET at 327 E Atlantic Ave, Suite 4, Delray Beach, FL 33483. For more information on Blenders Eyewear, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on InstagramFacebook, and X. 

About Blenders Eyewear
Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

