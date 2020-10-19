Blenders Eyewear Launches New Collection of Goggles and Winter Sport Accessories

The e-commerce company is introducing an all-new goggle collection as well as its first line of cold-weather accessories and winter safety gear – including helmets, beanies, balaclavas, and neck gaiters. The launch features a total of 26 pairs of goggles with a variety of bold color-ways to match any gear setup. Two styles were designed exclusively with Blenders athletes, including two-time Olympic snowboarder, Jessika Jenson and pro snowboarder Cam FitzPatrick .

Blenders Eyewear is expanding on its signature fresh looks and bold styles to dominate the mountains this winter.

"Whether you're shredding the bunny slopes or the black diamonds, Blenders now has you covered for all your deepest winter desires," said Blenders Founder and CEO Chase Fisher. "Our team of designers and professional outdoor athletes went all out this year on designing the coolest gear that will have you looking good and performing at your peak. These new attention-grabbing styles are affordable and dependable – guaranteeing a great day on the mountain in any condition."

The 2021 goggles come in two distinct styles, Aura and Nebula. Each pair of goggles ships with a matching rigid zip-case, a free Mellow Yellow low-light lens, a sticker pack and a lifetime warranty. A variety of additional interchangeable spare lenses are available. Photos here .

The Blenders Aura comes in 13 colorways with an updated interchangeable magnetic lens, making it easier than ever to swap out the anti-fog and scratch-resistant lenses on the go. This pair also features OTG (over-the-glass) integration, and impact-resistant, helmet-compatible polycarbonate design with high-density foam for the perfect fit. Price: $95 and includes bonus lowlight magnetic lens.

and includes bonus lowlight magnetic lens. The Nebula collection comes in 13 colorways and boasts brand new features, including a modified toric lens shape for an expanded field of view, thicker lens rim, and improved anti-fog performance. The new direct integration of strap and body gives the pair a modern, seamless look while the distinctive lens-locking mechanism at each side of the frame lends security. The Nebula goggles have three-layer face foam, anti-scratch and oleophobic coatings, and Blenders Magnetic Interchangeable Lens System for simple lens swapping. Price: $120 and includes bonus lowlight magnetic lens.

The Blenders 2021 collection of all-new helmets and cold-weather accessories include the following products:

Blenders Helmets come in 5 colorways and include a Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) , Fidlock buckles, active venting and bluetooth speaker integration. They meet ASTM F2040-18 requirements, feature In-Mold construction and are available in three sizes. Price: $125

, Fidlock buckles, active venting and bluetooth speaker integration. They meet ASTM F2040-18 requirements, feature In-Mold construction and are available in three sizes. Price: Blenders Beanies are a classic, warm, waffle-knit design offered up in six trendy colors to complete any alpine aesthetic. Price: $20

Blenders Neck Gaiters and Balaclavas are made of a polyester mesh with moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties. Colorways include camo, black, navy and prismatic cheetah, and all feature a 40+ Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating. Price: $25

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif. Blenders produces a wide range of sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

