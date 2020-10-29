Blenders Eyewear launches prescription eyewear line

Blenders' full spectrum of eyewear tech is available so customers can punch up their custom pair with polarization and blue-light blocking tech. The brand is also introducing a high index (HI) option, providing thinner, lighter lenses that accommodate higher vision correction needs. It's now easier than ever to get high-quality, affordable prescription eyewear delivered to your doorstep.

"Prescription eyewear styles should be as personal as your unique eyeglass prescription. Our new line brings fashion into focus, and is full of fresh styles to provide clarity for our customer's biggest adventures," said Blenders Eyewear CEO and Founder Chase Fisher. "Our mission is to live in forward motion, and we're stoked to offer up more solutions for our customers to see more and do more."

Photos are available here . Prices on clear lenses start at just $89 and sunglasses start at $109. See the collection here .

The L Series is a squared, lightweight frame and features Blenders signature bright colors with new styles called "Aqua Lounge," "Deep Space Polarized" and "Harlan Punch." The Coastal is a more rounded style with subtle splashes of color coming through on styles like "Crazy Love," "Creative Romance" and "Dapper Jack." The North Park is the classic, with mixed metal details, and styles that include "Nina Davina," "Rose Theater" and "University Heights." The new collection also features Canyon and M Class X2, which each come in three colorways.

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif. Blenders produces a wide range of sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders has been named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. www.BlendersEyewear.com .

