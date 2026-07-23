Blenders Eyewear Partners with Jordan Howlett as Chief Content Officer to Shape Its Content Strategy

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, today announced the appointment of Jordan Howlett as its Chief Content Officer, reflecting the brand's continued focus on strengthening consumer engagement and elevating its content strategy.

Howlett has built one of the world's most engaged digital communities with 50 million followers across multiple platforms through a distinctive content style that combines humor, authenticity, and audience engagement. Jordan will work closely with the Blenders team to help shape the brand's creative direction, identify new ways to connect with consumers, and support the development of content and products that resonate with a broad and growing audience.

"I've been selective about the partnerships I take on because I wanted to be involved in something meaningful and contribute beyond traditional endorsements," said Howlett. "What attracted me to Blenders was the opportunity to collaborate creatively, contribute to product development, and help shape how the brand connects with its community. I'm excited to work alongside the team as we continue to evolve the brand and create new experiences for our customers."

"Jordan isn't joining Blenders to simply appear in our campaigns," said Jack Gray, CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "He's joining to help shape the creative behind them. He brings a massive audience that trusts him and a real connection to what we make. His instincts for storytelling and building community are unlike anyone else's, and we're excited to bring that perspective into every part of how we work. He's not here to just create content. He's here to make our brand sharper, more relevant, and better at storytelling."

As part of the launch, Blenders will debut a new creative spot featuring Howlett, playfully positioning the brand as "the glasses with the stripes." Howlett's creative leadership will begin rolling out in summer 2026 across a series of integrated campaigns, product launches, and collaborative projects designed to deepen consumer engagement and bring fresh energy to the brand's storytelling.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear, please visit BlendersEyewear.com or a Blenders stores near you. Follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear, part of Safilo Group, was founded in 2012 in San Diego, California. Blenders creates sunglasses, blue light, snow goggles, and RX optical styles designed for active and lifestyle consumers. Known for bold design, vibrant color, and an expressive point of view, the brand combines affordable products with creator-driven storytelling and culturally relevant collaborations.

About Jordan Howlett

Jordan Howlett, known to more than 50 million followers as "Jordan the Stallion," is one of the most-watched storytellers on the internet and creator of the Fast Food Secrets Club. Named to the TIME100 Creators list and Forbes' Top Creators list for three consecutive years, he has starred in national campaigns for Lay's, Alaska Airlines, and State Farm. His first cookbook, Come Here and Cook, arrives in fall 2026. Howlett is managed by Greenlight Group.

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SOURCE Blenders Eyewear