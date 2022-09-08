Blenders Eyewear Revs Up Partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team

Leading eyewear brand to serve as the official sunglasses sponsor through 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, announced today an exciting new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Officially kicking off at the Pirelli Gran Premio D'Italia in Monza, Italy this weekend and running through 2025, the partnership will include Red Bull Technology, esports, and gives the brand the opportunity to sell Oracle Red Bull Racing licensed eyewear.

As an official sponsor of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, Blenders Eyewear will provide sunglasses to the team, including drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Pérez, pit crew, and support staff. Starting in Spring 2023, Blenders Eyewear will launch an exclusive collection of Oracle Red Bull Racing sunglasses globally, bringing the company's fun, vibrant and functional products to the Formula One racetrack.

"I've admired the Red Bull brand for many years, and the way they've evolved sport and lifestyle," said Chase Fisher, CEO & Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "We're excited about the opportunity to partner with a brand that brings energy and a new way of thinking to every category they enter."

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Fisher in San Diego, California and manufacturers sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear. Designs are bold, colorful and support active lifestyles aligning perfectly with the Oracle Red Bull Racing brand, which currently sits atop the Formula One Constructor Standings.

"We are thrilled to team up with a likeminded and progressive organization that challenges industry norms," said Christian Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Blenders Eyewear. "We look forward to entering the racing scene and supporting the team and these incredible athletes as an official sponsor."

Blenders Eyewear is also partnering with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports Team, the company's first foray into gaming. The team will have the opportunity to compete in Blenders' top-of-the-line Blue Light eyewear.

"We are very excited to officially announce our partnership with Blenders Eyewear," said Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing. "Blenders Eyewear is a partner who shares our core principles by prioritizing high performance athletes as we do, and we look forward to working at great speeds together."

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Since 2020, it is part of Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology. For more information on Oracle Red Bull Racing, please visit redbullracing.com and follow @OracleRedBullRacing on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

