Blenders Eyewear Unveils Winning Eyewear Collaboration with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

Leading eyewear brand to launch new sunglasses inspired by the legendary Coach Prime and serve as the preferred eyewear partner of CU Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with legendary sports icon Deion Sanders, popularly known as "Coach Prime." With this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will unveil a new sunglasses line inspired by the powerhouse coach himself as well as serve as the preferred eyewear partner of CU Athletics.

Courtesy of CU Athletics
Available for pre-order now, the limited-edition Blenders Eyewear x Coach Prime sunglasses will be available on October 12th. Combining Deion Sanders' unique style with Blenders' bold aesthetics, the Coach Prime sunglasses are set in the Millenia X2 silhouette with the brand's signature PureBlend Polar Lens, bringing a fusion of style, sports, and spirit to fans across the nation.  

"Coach Prime is an icon with a multi-generational influence," said Chase Fisher, CEO and Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "From player to now a powerhouse coach, he's become a true game-changer with a bold and unshakable style. At Blenders, we resonate with Coach Prime, someone who not only excels in the world of sports but also understands the power of style as a means of self-expression. Together, we're about to unleash a blend that will redefine what it means to make a statement on and off the field. Get ready for a collaboration that's as electrifying as Coach Prime's legendary presence."

"I'm not new to this, I'm TRUE 2 THIS! And the Blenders Eyewear family and myself certainly see eye 2 eye on our commitment to QUALITY and STYLE," said Sanders. "This collaboration is much larger than our shared love for fashion and eyewear. See, eyewear is much larger than just fashion. It's an outlet to EXPRESS YOURSELF, it's a CONVERSATION STARTER, it sets the DARN TONE! Look good, feel good, PLAY GOOD!"

As the preferred eyewear partner of CU Athletics, Blenders Eyewear will offer fans and students a unique opportunity to sport their school pride while showcasing their individuality. The Blenders Eyewear x Coach Prime sunglasses are priced at $67 USD and available for pre-order now on Blenders Eyewear's official website.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the latest collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SMAC Entertainment facilitated the collaboration between Blenders Eyewear and Coach Prime.

About Blenders Eyewear
Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

