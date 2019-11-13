Blenders Eyewear Welcomes Koa Rothman to the Team

"Since I spend so much time in the sun, it's critical to have proper protection for my eyes. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to work with Blenders and have the chance to really remind my friends and followers that they can't afford to not protect their eyes," Rothman said. "Blenders has made it possible to have cool, quality shades for everyone - polarized and everything. I'm all about what the brand is doing to support this community."

Blenders Eyewear is built on the mission to help people live life in forward motion. Founder Chase Fisher was a San Diego surf coach when he became driven to make sunglasses that held up on quality and style, and still fit within his limited budget. In its seven years, the e-commerce company has grown exceptionally fast - first gaining a stronghold in the Southern California surf community.

"Koa is constantly working hard, pushing himself and his tribe to strive harder and be better. It's exactly the type of athlete that represents the Blenders values and we're humbled to bring him on. I think he'll be a part of our story for a long time to come," said Fisher.

Its growing roster of athletes includes top pro surfer Lakey Peterson, Pro Snowboarders Cam FitzPatrick and Jessika Jenson, and more. For more, visit BlendersEyewear.com .

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif., Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders is one of America's fastest-growing sunglasses brands. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

