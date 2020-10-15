Blendid™ Opens Fourth Kiosk Location at Walmart in Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendid is opening the company's fourth food robotics kiosk at Walmart in Fremont, CA. Bay Area–based Blendid offers an innovative, autonomous, and contactless food automation platform that leverages machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence to create nutrient-dense and delicious smoothies, made on-demand, and customized to meet the unique health and taste preferences of individual consumers.

Blendid's new kiosk at the Fremont Walmart location

"The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the focus on food safety globally. At Blendid, we're working with many essential businesses to help integrate a solution for safe, contactless food preparation and delivery," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. "Our newest location within Walmart is completely contactless from order to pickup and will be a healthy, quick, tasty, and affordable option for customers on-the-go. We are continuing to grow, learn, and adapt to the evolving needs of the future of foodservice."

Blendid's stand-alone, contactless kiosk includes a robotic arm, blenders, a refrigeration system, and numerous dispensers that store and dispense a variety of ingredients including solids (such as fruits and vegetables), liquids (such as coconut water), and superfoods (such as chia, flax, and ginger).

Blendid's proprietary food operating system (foodOS™) processes the orders and payment, measures and dispenses precise amounts of ingredients for customized drinks, and blends, pours, and stores each smoothie until a consumer is ready for pickup. The Blendid system can process up to 45 drinks an hour and nine drinks simultaneously.

The Fremont kiosk will debut Blendid's latest model, which has a sleeker design, smaller footprint, and a variety of new features including completely contactless ordering and pickup (managed using a consumer's smartphone), make-ahead drink storage, and enhanced machine vision technology.

Blendid's expert team of nutritionists and chefs have created a variety of recipes for the Fremont and Walmart community that are all 100% plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free.

The Blendid kiosk in the Fremont Walmart location at 44009 Osgood Road will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Consumers can place orders in person at the kiosk with their smartphone or they can order ahead with the Blendid app for a cost of $4.97 - $5.97 per 12-ounce drink.

About Blendid

Sunnyvale-based Blendid is on a mission to revolutionize the future of foodservice and has created a proprietary food automation platform (foodOS™) to efficiently and safely prepare and serve a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. Blendid's first concept in the market is an autonomous and contactless robotic kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies. The drinks are ordered from the contactless safety of a cell phone and customized to meet the unique health and dietary preferences of each consumer. Blendid was founded in 2015 by Vipin Jain, Venki Ayalur, and Vijay Dodd, seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. As a pioneer of the future of foodservice, Blendid is improving the consumer experience by offering safe, cost-effective, and personalized food on-demand, while also reducing complexities and costs for the operators. Starting with whole fruits and vegetables, Blendid creates a tasty, healthy, touchless, affordable, and convenient meal or snack for the consumer – exactly how and when they want it. Visit us at www.blendid.com for more information on the brand and smoothies.

