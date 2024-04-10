Blendification Announces Exclusive Consultant Equity Program: Equity Participation in Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology for Consultants

BOULDER, Colo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendification, a leading innovator in integrating strategic planning and personal development through artificial intelligence, is unveiling its Consultant Equity Program. This program offers select consultants, business coaches, and consulting firms an opportunity to enhance their consulting practices with AI technology while gaining equity in a pioneering software platform.

"Blendification's Consultant Equity Program embodies this mission by empowering consultants with a tool that leverages AI for the betterment of organizations and their employees." - Dan Bruder, CEO and Co-founder

The Blendification Consultant Equity Program aims to forge a symbiotic partnership with forward-thinking consultants. By incorporating the Blendification software suite into their consulting services, participants will advance their approach to strategic planning and personal development and participate in the early commercialization phase of this technology.

A New Era of Strategic Planning and Personal Development (AI)

The Blendification Platform offers two main tracks:

Company Focus Track: This track systematizes AI-driven strategic planning, aiding organizations in defining and achieving strategic outcomes with shared execution.

Employee Focus Track: Supports individual personal development planning, harmonizing employee focus with organizational focus for mutual growth.

Who is this for?

This program is designed for two consultant categories:

Individual management consultants and business coaches: This program is designed to benefit consultants who facilitate strategy planning and/or culture development and business coaches who provide executive coaching and/or leadership development training for employees.

Consulting firms: Our program scales to accommodate firms with numerous consultants seeking ways to reduce engagement costs, reach deeper into their clients' organizations, and expand their offerings with co-labeled solutions.

By participating in the Consultant Equity Program, consultants can:

Leverage Artificial Intelligence in their practice

Expand revenue streams

Improve client outcomes

Benefit from equity

Program Details and Incentives

The Consultant Equity Program provides initial consulting partners with a chance to shape the future of strategic planning and personal development integration. With limited slots available, participants will receive an equity stake in Blendification, acknowledging their critical role and contribution to the platform's success. Program benefits include early access to the technology, the potential to enhance revenue streams, equity participation, and the opportunity to influence the platform's development.

Equity, Investment, and Vesting

Participation details are as follows:

Limited to 30 slots, with specific allocations for independent consultants/coaches and consulting firms.

Subscription fees are structured to accommodate different levels of engagement, with equity stakes offered up to 0.2% for independent consultants and up to 0.5% for consulting firms, vested over three years.

A Vision for the Future

Dan Bruder, CEO and Co-Founder of Blendification, stated, "Our mission is to bridge the gap between company strategy and employee development. The Consultant Equity Program embodies this mission by empowering consultants with a tool that leverages AI for the betterment of organizations and their employees."

Shawn DeVerse, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, added, "We're inviting consultants not just to witness but actively participate in the evolution of the consulting industry. Through this program, we recognize their invaluable input, marking our mutual commitment to growth and innovation."

Join the Blendification Consultant Equity Program

Consultants and firms interested in pioneering the future of consulting are invited to apply for the Consultant Equity Program. For more information and to submit your application, please visit Blendification's Consultant Page or contact us directly at [email protected].

About Blendification

Blendification is dedicated to enabling people to embrace the workplace as an opportunity to activate and pursue potential. Blendification provides AI-powered software for strategic planning and implementation (Company Focus Track) and has an application for employee growth (Employee Focus Track). Each application is a digital framework with a step-by-step workflow, integrated guidance, and a structure for developing the connection between the company and employees.

