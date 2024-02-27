The AI Wake-Up Call: Why Blendification Scrapped their Software for a Smarter Future with AI

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that underscores the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), Blendification has announced a significant strategic pivot. The company, known for aligning company and employee focus, has decided to replace its software products, the Strategy Whiteboard and the Personal Whiteboard, with a customized platform that leverages the power of generative/conversational AI.

To schedule a personal demo of the AI Blendification software, click Blendification's new AI platform demo.

"AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it's a platform for empowerment" - Shawn DeVerse, Chief Product Officer-Blendification

Over two years were invested in developing these applications, designed to deepen the integration of company planning across all levels of an organization and to connect employees' personal goals with the company's vision. This investment was rendered obsolete almost overnight with the release of generative AI, prompting Blendification to reevaluate its technological foundation.

"This was not an easy decision," stated Dan Bruder, CEO of Blendification. "To change our technology after two years of hard work is something most companies would balk at. However, the emergence of AI forced us to confront a new reality. We recognized that the capabilities of generative AI far surpassed what we had built, offering a way to achieve our goals of participation and alignment in planning and execution processes more efficiently and effectively."

Blendification's shift to a purpose-built AI platform for strategic planning and employee growth was driven by the substantial opportunities existing with AI technology:

Inclusive model for business planning – Leveraging conversational AI in planning ensures every employee can contribute to the organization's strategy, increasing input and fostering a more inclusive planning process.

Leveraging conversational AI in planning ensures every employee can contribute to the organization's strategy, increasing input and fostering a more inclusive planning process. Bridging remote work gaps – AI sparks meaningful interactions among remote and hybrid employees, maintaining team cohesion.

AI sparks meaningful interactions among remote and hybrid employees, maintaining team cohesion. Enhanced information analysis – AI capabilities enable rapid, unbiased analysis of complex data, enhancing decision-making with superior speed and accuracy.

AI capabilities enable rapid, unbiased analysis of complex data, enhancing decision-making with superior speed and accuracy. Increased access to consulting services – By embodying the expertise of consultants and executive coaches, an AI platform makes top-tier strategic advice accessible to all levels of the organization.

By embodying the expertise of consultants and executive coaches, an AI platform makes top-tier strategic advice accessible to all levels of the organization. Lower cost and improved efficiency – Strategic planning and employee development through AI can reduce time and cost by up to 90%. The move to an AI solution significantly reduces company expenses and streamlines strategic planning, making sophisticated consulting services more efficient and affordable.

The vision for Blendification is to create a synergy between the company's strategy and employees' personal development, fostering work-life blend that enhances engagement, relationships, wellness, and success. The realization that AI could not only match but exceed these capabilities by increasing access to professional strategy consulting and personal coaching led to a strategic reassessment.

"Generative AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to give everyone a voice in the strategic planning process," said Shawn DeVerse, Chief Product Officer of Blendification. "It allows for personal and professional development at a scale previously unimaginable. By leveraging AI, our software can foster dynamic strategy and personal development sessions, interpret vast amounts of input, and provide actionable plans tailored to the company and the individual."

The pivot involves developing new AI-powered tools that harness the potential of conversational AI to involve employees more deeply in planning the company's future and their personal growth. This approach not only maintains the core principle of work-life blend but amplifies it, enabling companies to be a catalyst for enhancing work and life.

"While the financial and emotional costs of moving away from our initial software were substantial, the potential of AI to revolutionize the management consulting and personal growth industries is immense," Bruder added. "Our commitment to unlocking human potential and enhancing fulfillment at work remains unwavering. The journey has taken an unexpected turn, but the destination of fostering a world where work-life blend is the norm remains the same."

Blendification's decision to embrace AI and discontinue its original software products highlights a broader trend in the business world where technological advancements, particularly AI, are compelling companies to make difficult decisions for long-term success and relevance.

"We are at the cusp of a new era," DeVerse concluded. "AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it's a platform for empowerment. Our new direction is about making strategic planning and personal development accessible to all, breaking down barriers that have historically limited such activities to the upper echelons of corporate hierarchies. We're excited about the future and Blendification's role in shaping it."

Blendification's story is a powerful reminder of the need for continuous innovation and adaptability in the face of rapidly advancing technologies. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it stands poised to redefine the paradigms of strategic planning and personal development, significantly impacting how companies and individuals envision their futures.

About Blendification

Blendification shapes the workplace into a catalyst for pursuing human potential by connecting Company Focus and Employee Focus with AI-powered software. Blendification leverages the synergistic power of strategic planning and execution with employee growth and connection, driving expansion for the organization and its individuals through an integrated Conversational AI platform.

Blendification's platform is used by consultants and coaches to incorporate advanced software in their practice to improve client outcomes and expand revenue streams. The platform is also available to companies directly seeking to self-manage the process.

