Blimpie Introduces New Pulled Pork Sub With Cheesy Twist

In keeping with the Bigger. Better. Blimpie.® (www.Blimpie.com) theme, America's Sub Shop® is bringing back a crowd favorite with a cheesy twist, available for a limited time.

The Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sub features tender pulled pork tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's® BBQ sauce, layered on top of pickles, piled high with bacon, caramelized onions, mac & cheese, and finished with a drizzle of sauce.

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our brand new Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sub," said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "This mouthwatering combination takes two comfort foods and marries them into an explosion of flavors that guests are sure to enjoy."

The limited time offer is available in Blimpie stores nationwide until September 30, 2024.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 115 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

