Blind deputy uses insight to help disabled

Wang, a Sanming city native, lost his sight in an accident at age 19. The 58-year-old is the only visually impaired deputy among nearly 3,000 NPC deputies. He said his perspective as a blind lawmaker allows him to better understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly those who are visually impaired.

"This insight enables me to propose more comprehensive and feasible suggestions through research and inspections," he said.

With the fourth session of the 14th NPC scheduled to open in Beijing on March 5, Wang said he plans to focus on elderly care services for people with disabilities and entrepreneurship among young people across the Taiwan Strait.

"I hope to garner higher attention and greater support from the government, businesses and society at large," he said.

On Feb 2, Zheng Pingsheng and Gao Ling, both visually impaired, expressed their gratitude to Wang during his visit to Fuzhou. They live in a dedicated section for people with disabilities at a comprehensive elderly care institution that was established after years of Wang's advocacy.

"Because of my visual impairment and the lack of family nearby, I have stayed in elderly care institutions across the country, including in Shenyang in Liaoning province, that offer specialized services for the blind," said Gao, 64. "Wang visited those places several times for research. After each visit, he would contact me to better understand my needs and seek my views. Eventually, a facility was set up in Fuzhou, my hometown."

"People with disabilities also grow old and have urgent needs for elderly care services, just like everyone else," Wang said. "But they require more targeted, reliable and effective facilities and services to ease their burdens and address practical difficulties."

At the upcoming NPC annual session, he said he will call on the government, businesses and social organizations to pay closer attention to the issue and consult with fellow deputies on how to standardize the management of elderly care institutions for people with disabilities to ensure smoother operations and more effective services.

Visiting the homes of people with disabilities has become routine for Wang.

"As an NPC deputy, it is my duty to speak up for the people," he said. "As a blind deputy, I have a greater responsibility to serve the blind and disabled communities. Although we cannot see, our thoughts, needs and suggestions need to be seen."

In 2023, Wang proposed that educational authorities provide textbooks with larger print for visually impaired students attending regular schools. The suggestion was incorporated into the law on building a barrier-free living environment, which took effect on Sept 1, 2023. Textbooks for more than 10 subjects were published in larger print for the autumn semester that year.

Wang said he first made the proposal after hearing complaints from parents of visually impaired children during research visits. They said the small print in textbooks forced their children to spend excessive time studying and strained their eyes.

"To craft suggestions that are accurate and effective, it is essential to deepen engagement with the public, especially people with disabilities, and truly understand their needs," he said.

Maintaining close contact with people, listening to their opinions and demands and working to serve them are key duties of NPC deputies.

To help deputies fulfill their responsibilities, the NPC Standing Committee has organized exchange sessions and provided guidance, encouraging interaction with the public through visits, forums and inspection tours. It has also incorporated technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve the handling of deputies' suggestions and motions.

Official data showed that all 9,160 suggestions submitted by national lawmakers during the third annual session of the 14th NPC in March 2025 have been addressed. In 2025, 39 legislative drafts received 1,503 opinions and suggestions from deputies through an online platform, and several deputies were invited to participate in inspections assessing the implementation of five laws.

By Cao Yin

SOURCE China Daily