BALTIMORE, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --
Event: Informational Protest
Date: June 14, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Place: Southeast Anchor Library
3601 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21224
Attention political, state government, community news, and education editors:
The members of the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland (NFBMD), the state's largest organization of blind Marylanders, along with other disability rights organizations will hold an informational protest to highlight the Maryland State Board of Election's continued segregation of ballots cast by blind and other voters with disabilities.
Many blind and disabled voters must use the Election Systems and Software (ES&S) ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device (BMD) to cast their ballots. This machine produces a paper ballot that is smaller in size and different in content from the ballot that is hand marked by voters who do not need an accessible voting system. Therefore, ballots cast by disabled voters are no longer secret. For more information visit: http://nfbmd.org/node/232
About the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland
The National Federation of the Blind of Maryland (NFBMD), an affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind, is an organization that believes in the full capacity of blind people, and has the power, influence, diversity and determination to help transform our dreams into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfbmd.org.
CONTACT:
Sharon Maneki, President
National Federation of the Blind of Maryland
(410) 241-9012 (Cell)
nfbmd@earthlink.net
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blind-maryland-voters-to-protest-segregated-ballots-300664286.html
SOURCE National Federation of the Blind
Share this article