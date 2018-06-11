Blind Maryland Voters to Protest Segregated Ballots

Date: June 14, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Place: Southeast Anchor Library

3601 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21224

The members of the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland (NFBMD), the state's largest organization of blind Marylanders, along with other disability rights organizations will hold an informational protest to highlight the Maryland State Board of Election's continued segregation of ballots cast by blind and other voters with disabilities.

Many blind and disabled voters must use the Election Systems and Software (ES&S) ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device (BMD) to cast their ballots. This machine produces a paper ballot that is smaller in size and different in content from the ballot that is hand marked by voters who do not need an accessible voting system. Therefore, ballots cast by disabled voters are no longer secret. For more information visit: http://nfbmd.org/node/232

About the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland

The National Federation of the Blind of Maryland (NFBMD), an affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind, is an organization that believes in the full capacity of blind people, and has the power, influence, diversity and determination to help transform our dreams into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfbmd.org.

CONTACT:

Sharon Maneki, President

National Federation of the Blind of Maryland

(410) 241-9012 (Cell)

nfbmd@earthlink.net

