Blind/Visually Impaired Golfers Compete for National Championship

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 25 blind and visually impaired golfers from around the United States traveled to compete in the United States Blind Golf Association's (USBGA) 77th National Championship. The competition was held at the beautiful World Village Golf complex in St. Augustine, Fl. for two days on the Slammer & Squire golf course. Additional information about the USBGA as well as a complete list of winners can be found at National Championship – USBGA

B2 National Champion-Tyler Cashman with B3 National Champion-William Pease holding their plaques after winning. Group photo of players and coaches from the final day of competition at the Slammer & Squire.

B1 National Champion – Mario Tobia coach Joe Casey.

B2 National Champion – Tyler Cashman coach George Cashman

B3 National Champion – William Pease coach Nick Pease

Ladies National Champion – Amanda Cunha coach Larry Cunha

B1 McMahon Stableford – Chip Arbogast coach Chuck Armin

B2/B3 Vision Impaired Stableford – Phil Hubbard coach Patty Angel

Three categories to compete depend on the level of vision, B1/B2/B3. B1: no light perception, or light perception which is not functional. B2: from the ability to recognize the shape of a hand up to visual acuity of 20/600. B3: from the visual acuity above 20/600 up to visual acuity of less than 20/200.

Blind golf is a team sport where a player and a coach work as one to compete against others in the field. This partnership is a special bond that few other sports can offer. Together, the player and the coach establish a relationship that very often grows beyond the sport of golf.

Each of these winners have a story to share about how they faced overwhelming challenges in life. Once they set their minds to it, they found a way to overcome these challenges through strength and determination. They found their way to inspire and succeed.

The United States Blind Golf Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1953. The goal is to increase awareness of golf for the blind and visually impaired in the United States through hosting tournaments and growing the sport by introducing youth to the game.

The Slammer & Squire - Tee off from under the tower of the World Golf Hall of Fame at the Slammer & Squire. This 6,939-yard course was designed by architect Bobby Weed along with Hall of Fame Members, Sam Snead (the "Slammer") and Gene Sarazen (the "Squire"). You'll discover a layout that emphasizes the short game, reflective of the finesse game that made the "Slammer" and "Squire" legends. And, like the King & Bear, it features several water hazards and showcases the natural beauty of the region.

We would love to offer you the opportunity to interview these winners and learn more about their stories and hopes to inspire others and demonstrate that in the face of adversity, resilience and perseverance can lead to limitless opportunities.

