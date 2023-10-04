Blind/Visually Impaired Golfers Compete for National Championship

News provided by

United States Blind Golf Association

04 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 25 blind and visually impaired golfers from around the United States traveled to compete in the United States Blind Golf Association's (USBGA) 77th National Championship. The competition was held at the beautiful World Village Golf complex in St. Augustine, Fl. for two days on the Slammer & Squire golf course. Additional information about the USBGA as well as a complete list of winners can be found at National Championship – USBGA

Continue Reading
B2 National Champion-Tyler Cashman with B3 National Champion-William Pease holding their plaques after winning.
B2 National Champion-Tyler Cashman with B3 National Champion-William Pease holding their plaques after winning.
Group photo of players and coaches from the final day of competition at the Slammer & Squire.
Group photo of players and coaches from the final day of competition at the Slammer & Squire.

B1 National Champion – Mario Tobia coach Joe Casey.
B2 National Champion – Tyler Cashman coach George Cashman
B3 National Champion – William Pease coach Nick Pease
Ladies National Champion – Amanda Cunha coach Larry Cunha
B1 McMahon Stableford – Chip Arbogast coach Chuck Armin
B2/B3 Vision Impaired Stableford – Phil Hubbard coach Patty Angel

Three categories to compete depend on the level of vision, B1/B2/B3. B1: no light perception, or light perception which is not functional. B2: from the ability to recognize the shape of a hand up to visual acuity of 20/600. B3: from the visual acuity above 20/600 up to visual acuity of less than 20/200.

Blind golf is a team sport where a player and a coach work as one to compete against others in the field. This partnership is a special bond that few other sports can offer. Together, the player and the coach establish a relationship that very often grows beyond the sport of golf.

Each of these winners have a story to share about how they faced overwhelming challenges in life. Once they set their minds to it, they found a way to overcome these challenges through strength and determination. They found their way to inspire and succeed.

The United States Blind Golf Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1953. The goal is to increase awareness of golf for the blind and visually impaired in the United States through hosting tournaments and growing the sport by introducing youth to the game.

The Slammer & Squire - Tee off from under the tower of the World Golf Hall of Fame at the Slammer & Squire. This 6,939-yard course was designed by architect Bobby Weed along with Hall of Fame Members, Sam Snead (the "Slammer") and Gene Sarazen (the "Squire"). You'll discover a layout that emphasizes the short game, reflective of the finesse game that made the "Slammer" and "Squire" legends. And, like the King & Bear, it features several water hazards and showcases the natural beauty of the region.

We would love to offer you the opportunity to interview these winners and learn more about their stories and hopes to inspire others and demonstrate that in the face of adversity, resilience and perseverance can lead to limitless opportunities.

If you are interested in this story, please contact Casey Cashman: (908) 442-3257 and [email protected] 

SOURCE United States Blind Golf Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.