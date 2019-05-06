blink-182 And Lil Wayne Join Forces For Co-Headlining Summer Tour
May 06, 2019, 12:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum, award winning artists blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced they'll be hitting the road together for the first time ever on a co-headlining tour across North America this summer. Special guest Neck Deep will join on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 38-city outing will kick off June 27th in Columbus, OH and make stops in Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping September 16th in Cincinnati, OH. The tour will see both artists playing indoors and outdoors in arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada all summer long.
To celebrate the upcoming tour, blink-182 and Lil Wayne recently got together to record a special tour announcement video, featuring a mash-up of their hits "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli." Watch the video now HERE.
Fans can expect a tour like no other from the two artists who have both defined and defied their respective genres over the past two decades. They have both seen incredible success in their long-lasting careers with the astonishing number of awards, multi-platinum albums and singles and #1 songs stacked between the two of them – a testament to each's long standing and loyal fan bases.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, May 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. To celebrate National Concert Week, a very limited number of $20 all-in tickets will be available today at 11am PT/2pm ET until Tuesday, May 7th at 10pm local time. (In select markets. While supplies last.)
blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 North American Tour Dates:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thu Jun 27
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
Sat Jun 29
|
Hartford, CT
|
XFINITY Theatre
|
Sun Jun 30
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Vans Warped Tour*
|
Mon Jul 01
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Wed Jul 03
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|
Fri Jul 05
|
Hershey, PA
|
Hersheypark Stadium
|
Sat Jul 06
|
Burgettstown, PA
|
KeyBank Pavilion
|
Sun Jul 07
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage*
|
Tue Jul 09
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
|
Wed Jul 10
|
Mansfield, MA
|
Xfinity Center
|
Thu Jul 11
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Sat Jul 13
|
Bangor, ME
|
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
|
Tue Jul 16
|
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
Wed Jul 17
|
Darien Center, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheatre
|
Sat Jul 20
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|
Sun Jul 21
|
Columbia, MD
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
|
Tue Jul 23
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Thu Jul 25
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|
Fri Jul 26
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Sat Jul 27
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|
Mon Jul 29
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Wed Jul 31
|
Houston, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Thu Aug 01
|
Austin, TX
|
Austin360 Amphitheater
|
Fri Aug 02
|
Dallas, TX
|
The Dos Equis Pavilion
|
Sun Aug 04
|
El Paso, TX
|
Don Haskins Center*
|
Mon Aug 05
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
Wed Aug 07
|
San Diego, CA
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Thu Aug 08
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Tue Aug 27
|
Irvine, CA
|
FivePoint Amphitheatre
|
Fri Aug 30
|
Portland, OR
|
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|
Sat Aug 31
|
Seattle, WA
|
White River Amphitheatre
|
Mon Sep 02
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheatre
|
Wed Sep 04
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Fri Sep 06
|
Wichita, KS
|
Hartman Arena*
|
Sat Sep 07
|
Council Bluffs, IA
|
Stir Cove*
|
Sun Sep 08
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
|
Tue Sep 10
|
Detroit, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Fri Sept 13
|
Chicago, IL
|
Riot Fest*
|
Sat Sep 14
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Mon Sep 16
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Riverbend Music Center
|
*blink-182 only
Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Friday, May 10 at 12pm Local Time at LiveNation.com
Watch Tour Announcement Video HERE
Download hi-res tour art and press images HERE
