LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN MORGAN STANLEY'S TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CONFERENCE 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

