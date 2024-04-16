BLiNQ Networks and World Mobile team up to close connectivity gaps in the US, starting with Reno NV

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks has been selected as the primary 4G/5G CBRS solution provider for World Mobile's first decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) deployment in Reno, Nevada, and the North Lake Tahoe area in California.

BLiNQ is providing the critical last-mile coverage and capacity using publicly available carrier-grade CBRS band frequencies. The FW-300i base station was an obvious choice for World Mobile due to its excellent performance, sleek design, and favourable price point, ticking all the boxes for any significant network deployment.

"Our solutions offer outstanding cost, coverage, and capacity economics allowing for maximum potential earnings and ROI," says Pete Vavra, VP of Sales at BLiNQ Networks. "The success of DePIN operators depends on reliable access to advanced LTE and 5G technology, and this is where BLiNQ's strengths lie. In order to be the best partner for World Mobile and an asset to the DePIN community, we're committed to the continuous innovation and rigorous testing of all our products to support this uniquely disruptive opportunity."

World Mobile is developing a DePIN model that leverages a sharing economy and enables communities and individuals to fix their own cellular coverage problems across the US and beyond. The partnership between BLiNQ and World Mobile is an opportunity to fulfill a common mission to connect the unconnected and serve the underserved by 'filling the Swiss cheese of coverage' globally, with the US pilot being Reno.

"Nearly 3 billion people on the planet are unconnected and most of us are poorly underserved. World Mobile's mission is to connect 1 billion people around the world by 2030," says Micky Watkins, World Mobile's Group Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to provide reliable, contiguous coverage by working with individuals, businesses and WISPs. BLiNQ is our preferred CBRS partner for our deployment in Reno because of the ease in which we can fill the coverage and capacity demand. So far, we have sold over 50 operational AirNodes (FW-300i base stations) to our sharing economy, with over 2000 on a waiting list."

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of CBRS and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

About World Mobile Group:

World Mobile Group is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, enabling individuals and businesses to run nodes, connect their communities, and earn rewards. For more information visit: https://worldmobile.io/

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.