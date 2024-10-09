Blippi and Dove Launch Fun-Filled Episodes and Music Videos to Build Body Confidence in Young Children

In this brand-new content from Blippi, created in partnership with the Dove Self-Esteem Project, young children are invited to explore positive body image and celebrate their unique talents through a brand-new 75-minute special, and four recently-released episodes, nine music videos, and 26 YouTube Shorts – all packed with exciting moments, fun activities, and sing-along songs.

Why Parents and Kids Will Love It:

Free (!!!) Resource : The episodes, music videos, and YouTube Shorts are available for free on Blippi's YouTube channel , ensuring accessible and inclusive resources for every family.

: The episodes, music videos, and YouTube Shorts are available for free on , ensuring accessible and inclusive resources for every family. Compelling Content : Available on Netflix and Prime Video, the brand-new 75-minute special, "Wonderful Talent Show" features Blippi, Meekah, and their friends hosting a colorful talent show. Throughout the show, they encourage kids to love their bodies and discover all the amazing things they can do – whether it's dancing, creating magic, or inventing something new. The episode builds up to an exciting grand finale where everyone celebrates what makes them special.

: Available on Netflix and Prime Video, the brand-new 75-minute special, "Wonderful Talent Show" features Blippi, Meekah, and their friends hosting a colorful talent show. Throughout the show, they encourage kids to love their bodies and discover all the amazing things they can do – whether it's dancing, creating magic, or inventing something new. The episode builds up to an exciting grand finale where everyone celebrates what makes them special. Music to Empower : Special music videos like "My Body is Amazing" and "Shine as Bright as You Are!" will have kids up and dancing while learning to appreciate their unique bodies. New Dove research shows that music has a lasting impact on kids' self-esteem, and in fact, a groundbreaking study conducted by Dove found that children who watched the "My Body is Amazing" music video felt more confident and positive about their bodies.

: Special music videos like "My Body is Amazing" and "Shine as Bright as You Are!" will have kids up and dancing while learning to appreciate their unique bodies. New Dove research shows that music has a lasting impact on kids' self-esteem, and in fact, a groundbreaking study conducted by Dove found that children who watched the "My Body is Amazing" music video felt more confident and positive about their bodies. Interactive Family Fun: These episodes and music videos offer interactive moments for parents to enjoy alongside their kids. Whether it's singing along, joining in on a dance, or simply talking about what makes each person special, these new resources make it easy to have fun while building body confidence.

Research from the Dove Self-Esteem Project shows that body confidence concerns can start as early as age 4, and building positive self-esteem at an early age can help reduce body image issues later on. The new content from Blippi and Dove aims to empower parents to guide their children in developing a healthy sense of self-esteem through fun and relatable stories.

"We're thrilled to share these new episodes with families," says Katelynn Heil, Head of Brand Marketing and former General Manager of Blippi at Moonbug Entertainment. "It's not just about learning – it's about having fun! We wanted to create something that sparks joy, curiosity and confidence in kids, while also giving parents tools to talk about important topics like body positivity."

Parents can find the new Blippi body confidence episodes on Blippi's YouTube channel , and the 75-minute "Wonderful Talent Show" special on Netflix and Prime Video. It's a chance to co-view and share stories that celebrate self-esteem, positive body image, and the magic of discovering what makes each person shine.

Launching on International Day of the Girl, families can watch the new Blippi content. Visit Dove.com/DoveSelfEsteemProject to download free, evidence-based resources that help start important conversations with your kids.

About Blippi

Blippi, the world's most popular live-action preschool brand, turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand encourages a lifelong love of learning which helps to instill confidence and curiosity at a young age. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi's buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About the new research: 2024 The Real State of Beauty: a global report

Online survey conducted by Edelman DXI (Data x Intelligence), a global, multidisciplinary research, analytics, and data consultancy, in November / December 2023. This 25-minute survey was completed in 20 countries: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, KSA, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Türkiye, the USA, and the UK.

Researchers spoke with more than 33,000 respondents: 19,306 respondents aged between 18 to 64 years old (14,673 women, 3,776 men*) and 14,292 respondents aged 10 to 17 years old (9,475 girls, 4,753 boys*).

15 experts ranging from academic experts to consultants on body image and activists in the field were consulted on the research questions and outputs, and we ensured the survey was representative of various subgroups e.g. people with larger bodies, disabilities, mental health conditions, LGBTQ+ people and people of colour.

All interviews were conducted in local languages and dialects, with only appropriate questions asked in each market and the methodology was consistent with the level of national online penetration required to avoid sampling bias.

*Note: Other gender identities and non-binary respondents were surveyed but are not reported due to the limited sample sizes.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 114 million young people globally across 153 countries with DSEP, with a goal of reaching 250M young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturising cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 67 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

SOURCE Moonbug Entertainment