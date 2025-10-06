NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss, the spa-founded skincare brand known for its joyful approach to self-care, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic TV series Gilmore Girls with a limited-edition skincare collection inspired by the charm of Stars Hollow, the rituals of fall and the fans who've loved the show for decades.

The Gilmore Girls x Bliss Collection blends beloved skincare staples with nostalgic flair and is designed for cozy nights in, coffee-fueled mornings and everything in between.

Bliss Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Gilmore Girls with Limited Edition Skincare Collection

Both brands have built legacies rooted in loyal fan bases, comforting rituals and a feel-good familiarity that keeps people coming back. Through social listening, Bliss discovered that its customers, largely millennial and Gen X women, are longtime Gilmore Girls devotees. That made this collaboration as natural as a Luke's Diner refill.

And to top it off? The face of the campaign is none other than Gilmore Girls royalty: Kelly Bishop, beloved for her role as Emily Gilmore.

"This felt like such a natural fit," said Bishop. "Bliss has this way of making skincare feel joyful and approachable, something Gilmore Girls fans really connect with too. I love how this collection brings that same sense of comfort, especially in a season that's all about slowing down and taking care of yourself."

This limited-edition collection features six Bliss skincare essentials in packaging inspired by the cozy charm and iconic moments of Gilmore Girls.

Gilmore Girls x Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Mask + Spa Headband – $24





– $24 Gilmore Girls x Bliss Bright Idea Brightening Serum + Moisturizer Duo – $36





– $36 Gilmore Girls x Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter – $18





– $18 Gilmore Girls x Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Soothing & Exfoliating Lip Mask – $15

The full collection will be available starting October 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST on Blissworld.com, LauraGeller.com and Amazon.com. The collection will be available in limited quantities, while supplies last.

About Bliss

Bliss was founded originally as a spa in New York's Soho neighborhood in 1996 and quickly became a sensation for its fun, judgement-free approach to skincare and bodycare. It soon transitioned into a full-fledged retail line providing innovative and transformative products that celebrate self-care and promote real, observable results. The brand is part of the AS Beauty portfolio, a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Gilmore Girls

GILMORE GIRLS debuted October 5, 2000, on The WB Network and quickly became a flagship series for the network and successor The CW over the course of seven acclaimed seasons. The show continues to capture the hearts of new generations of fans with its fast-paced dialogue, a town full of quirky but loveable characters, and a central mother-daughter duo that behaves more like best friends. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, GILMORE GIRLS follows the lives of coffee-loving single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her academically minded teenage daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. In addition to Graham and Bledel, the cast throughout the series included Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Matt Czuchry, Sean Gunn, and Kelly Bishop, with special appearances by Edward Herrman. GILMORE GIRLS was executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Gavin Polone, and David S. Rosenthal. The show was produced by Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions, Hofflund/Polone in association with Warner Bros. Television.

SOURCE Bliss