Move over 'Sephora Kids': Bliss Tackles Skincare for Adults in Bold Rebrand Campaign with Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

The iconic spa brand embraces elder millennials and Gen X, cutting through the tween skincare noise with a playful, no-nonsense approach to adult skin.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss, the spa-founded skincare brand renowned for its innovative self-care products, is making a statement with a new campaign aimed at reconnecting with its original audience – elder millennials and Gen X. Countering the tween skincare trend - often culturally referenced as 'Sephora Kids' - Bliss offers a hilarious and relatable take on adult skincare, inspired by comedian Iliza Shlesinger and her hit Netflix special, Elder Millennial.

Bliss x Iliza Shlesinger Bliss x Iliza Shlesinger

In the video, Iliza is seen shopping in a beauty store, humorously declaring, "I'm not just any millennial, I'm an elder millennial." With a nod to her many responsibilities, she explains that shopping for Bliss is her much needed "me" time. As she glances around at the tweens with their flawless skin, she quips, "If you looked any younger, you'd be a sonogram." The campaign tells a story about how adults are opting for Bliss over pricey often gimmicky Gen-Alpha driven brands, drawn to its powerful skincare solutions that deliver visible results at an affordable price.

The video will air across TV, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, the brand's website, and Amazon storefront.

Bliss, founded in 1996, built its reputation on providing playful, approachable skincare solutions that deliver real results. The brand is returning to its roots by focusing on the needs of adult skin with simple, effective products that are easy to use.

To kick off this campaign, Bliss is introducing the Elder Millennial Skincare Kit, inspired by Iliza's favorite products. This four-step regimen is designed to address the needs of adult skin, offering a luxurious, pampering experience that delivers results in just four simple steps:

One & Done Daily Cleanser with Ceramides (6 oz) – A creamy, multitasking cleanser that removes makeup, excess oil, and impurities while hydrating and protecting the skin.

– A creamy, multitasking cleanser that removes makeup, excess oil, and impurities while hydrating and protecting the skin. Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Moisturizer (1.7 oz) – A powerful moisturizer featuring clinical-grade vitamin C and tri-peptide to visibly brighten and hydrate skin for a bouncy, youthful look.

– A powerful moisturizer featuring clinical-grade vitamin C and tri-peptide to visibly brighten and hydrate skin for a bouncy, youthful look. Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum (1 oz) – A potent serum that brightens skin, boosts elasticity, and protects against free radical damage.

– A potent serum that brightens skin, boosts elasticity, and protects against free radical damage. Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks (1 ct) – Refreshing holographic eye masks that awaken tired eyes, reduce puffiness, and diminish dark circles.

As part of the launch, Bliss will host a special '90s-inspired pricing event on Amazon from January 28th– February 11th. During this promotional period, the kit will be available for $30 (a 50% discount), priced to reflect what it would have cost in 1996, the year the brand first launched and celebrate the nearly three decades since Bliss was founded.

Throughout 2024, Bliss has leaned into this new demographic by partnering on social with well-loved names such as Teddi Mellencamp, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Katharine McPhee Foster. As a further step in catering to a more mature audience, Bliss is now available on LauraGeller.com (part of the AS Beauty portfolio) - a brand that specifically caters to women 40+. This cross-branding initiative taps into Laura Geller's audience, offering accessible skincare solutions in a convenient one-stop shop.

The kit will also be available on BlissWorld.com and LauraGeller.com for $60 while supplies last.

"Over the years, we've found our audience skewing older, so we've made the decision to focus on the needs of adult skin – easy, affordable skincare solutions that actually work. Partnering with Iliza Shlesinger was the perfect choice for this campaign, as her relatable humor and perspective align seamlessly with AS Beauty's signature comedic approach to beauty campaigns," states Sara Mitzner, VP of Marketing at AS Beauty. "As an elder millennial herself, Iliza turned the Gen Alpha skincare craze into a lighthearted yet meaningful discussion, helping us reposition our brand to better resonate with our original audience and emphasize why skincare for adults matters just as much."

With this new campaign launch, Bliss is setting a new standard in adult skincare while maintaining its signature playful edge.

About Bliss

Bliss was founded originally as a spa in New York's Soho neighborhood in 1996 and quickly became a sensation for its fun, judgement-free approach to skincare. It soon transitioned into a full-fledged retail line providing innovative and transformative products that celebrate self-care and promote real, observable results. The brand is part of the AS Beauty portfolio, a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bliss

[email protected]

SOURCE Bliss