Bliss Launches New Way To Care For Your Skin & Clean The Planet

"We know that our shoppers care not only about what they're putting on their bodies, but also the implications their choices have on the environment and world around them," says Meri Baregamian, CEO of Bliss. "We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with TerraCycle to ensure that our products are not only efficacious, but environmentally friendly. This marks one of Bliss' key sustainability initiatives and we are excited to continue evolving our products to be cleaner and more sustainable."

Through the Bliss Recycling Program, consumers can now send in all Bliss personal care products and packaging including flexible and rigid plastic, pumps, sprays, packets, pouches, tubes, jars, and complex closures to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/bliss and mail in the packaging waste using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

All Bliss products are 100% cruelty-free and free from more than 1,300 harmful ingredients that consumers do not want on their skin or body. Bliss believes that taking care of each other and the environment are fundamental to achieving a higher state of happy.

"Through the launch of this recycling program, Bliss is achieving their goal of helping everyone experience unapologetic happiness by guiding consumers to focus not only on the wellness of the skin, but on the wellness of the planet," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky.

Beginning on November 15th for National Recycling Day, the Bliss Recycling Program will be open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com .

About Bliss

Bliss is a global iconic skin wellness brand and purveyor of unapologetic happiness. Founded in 1996 with a single New York City spa that ignited a modern skincare revolution, Bliss continues to deliver transformational results through leading edge, spa-powered products available at accessible prices nationwide and online, and Bliss branded spas globally. With a true belief that inner happiness unlocks outer beauty, Bliss offers products that are 100% cruelty-free and blissfully free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and more.

Happiness looks beautiful on everyone. That's why Bliss encourages it. For more information, visit blissworld.com or follow along on social media @bliss . #ThisIsBliss

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

For more information, please contact:

TERRACYCLE:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

609.393.4252 x 3708

[email protected]

BLISS:

Lauren Kasten

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications o/b/o Bliss

[email protected]

SOURCE Bliss

Related Links

http://www.blissworld.com

