Bliss Taps Piper Perabo to Relaunch Cult-Favorite Fabgirl Firm Body Cream

The spa-backed brand reintroduces its iconic firming formula through a nostalgia-driven campaign inspired by Coyote Ugly's 25th anniversary

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss (https://www.blissworld.com), the spa-backed skincare brand founded in 1996 today announced the return of its best-selling Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream. Bliss has partnered with Golden Globe nominated actress Piper Perabo for a nostalgia-driven campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of the cult-favorite film Coyote Ugly, tapping into the cultural moment that defined a generation.

Piper x Bliss

The relaunched formula is an upgraded evolution of the product formerly known as Fatgirl Slim, originally inspired by a '90s music icon, now reimagined with a refreshed name, upgraded ingredients, and clinically tested results designed for today's performance-driven body care consumer. After selling out last year, the product returns with an updated formula designed to deliver enhanced smoothing and firming results.

The campaign blends early-2000s energy with modern confidence, reintroducing Fabgirl Firm to millennial consumers whose skincare priorities have evolved toward targeted, high-performance solutions. By connecting the product's legacy to a beloved pop culture milestone, Bliss positions Fabgirl Firm as both a throwback favorite and a next-generation essential.

"I love that Fabgirl Firm is about embracing confidence," said Piper Perabo. "It's a modern update to a cult-favorite beauty essential - rooted in nostalgia, but reformulated to meet the skincare needs we actually have today."

The relaunched Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream delivers visible plumping and smoothing benefits while preserving its legacy as one of Bliss' most recognizable body care offerings. The vegan, cruelty-free formula - made without parabens or phthalates - is now formulated with collagen amino acids, magnolia officinalis bark extract with caffeine, and niacinamide to help improve the look of firmness, elasticity, and skin texture. In a 28-day consumer study, users reported skin looks healthier and smoother*. Designed to be used alongside the new Body Sculptor, the cream absorbs quickly to help enhance product absorption and support contouring results.

"Fabgirl Firm has always been one of our most iconic products, and this relaunch reflects how both our brand and our consumer have evolved," said Emily Woods, GM at Bliss. "By partnering with Piper Perabo and leaning into nostalgia-driven storytelling, we're reintroducing a cult favorite in a way that feels modern, relevant, and results-focused—without losing the fun and confidence Bliss is known for."

Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream will launch exclusively on Amazon on March 25, 2026, ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale. During the launch period, shoppers can receive 30% off on Amazon before the product becomes available individually and as a duo on BlissWorld.com beginning April 1, 2026.

About Bliss

Founded in 1996, Bliss is a spa-backed skincare brand known for delivering innovative, pro-grade formulas designed to make skincare feel effortless, effective, and fun. All Bliss products are cruelty-free, vegan, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or SLES.

Instagram: @Bliss

Facebook: /BlissWorld

Press Contact: [email protected]

*Based on a 28-day consumer perception study of 110 participants, conducted by an independent third party.

SOURCE Bliss