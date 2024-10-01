Bliss Teams Up with Teddi Mellencamp for Limited-Edition "Passenger Princess" Skincare Kit

Bliss unveils travel skincare bundle that emphasizes sun protection and pampering for those enjoying the ride from the passenger side.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss (https://www.blissworld.com/), the spa-founded skincare brand renowned for its innovative self-care products, is thrilled to announce the launch of the exclusive Passenger Princess Kit in collaboration with wellness advocate and television personality Teddi Mellencamp.

Bliss x Alto Car Teddi Mellencamp x Bliss Passenger Princess Kit

Teddi, who has openly shared her driving anxiety following a car accident when she first moved to LA, brings a genuine and relatable perspective to the Passenger Princess trend. Designed for those who often find themselves in the passenger seat, this limited-edition kit offers compact, on-the-go skincare solutions that easily fit into your bag or car, ensuring you feel confident and cared for every step of the way.

Teddi's personal journey as a wellness advocate, along with her openness about her experience with skin cancer, highlights the importance of sun protection. The kit includes Bliss' best-selling Block Star SPF 30 that reminds us to safeguard our skin from harmful UV rays, especially when we're in the car when half of your face and body is exposed through the window.

"Teddi, who has openly shared her experience with driving anxiety, avoids hitting the road whenever possible, a proud passenger princess", says Sara Mitzner, VP of Marketing at AS Beauty. "She was therefore the perfect partner for this initiative as there are many people like her with driving anxiety and thousands of others who just prefer being a rider. We curated this skincare kit to be the ultimate travel companion and hope it brings a bit of bliss and ease to passenger princesses everywhere."

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of the "Passenger Princess," which has gained traction on TikTok, Bliss created this travel-sized kit featuring:

Passenger Princess Mesh Travel Bag

Mini Lemon & Sage Hand Cream

Fabulips Balm in Sheer Glow

Block Star Sheer Tinted Daily Sunscreen SPF 30

Eye Got This Under Eye Mask

Additionally, the brand is partnering with Alto, an elevated rideshare service, to provide a unique custom car experience. This fall, Dallas, TX will see the debut of the "Passenger Princess Car" from Bliss x Alto. The blue, Bliss-branded ride will offer passengers a stylish journey along with a complimentary Passenger Princess Kit, exclusive to those picked up by the limited-edition car from October 1st to October 15th.

Alto members can enjoy 35% off sitewide on blissworld.com by using the code ALTO at checkout from October 1st to October 15th. Alto is available in Dallas and Houston.

(Terms and conditions: Enter code at checkout. Offer valid through 10/16/24. Value sets and other exclusives may apply. Offer may not be combined with any other promotional codes.)

Additionally, Bliss will host a social-only giveaway that will live on Instagram and TikTok offering five followers the chance to win $1000 each and an Annual Alto Membership. To enter the giveaway, the Bliss community will have to find the Bliss-branded car in the wild, and upload content to their personal Instagram and/or TikTok pages with tag @bliss and #blisspassengerprincess. Instagram/TikTok profile must be public to be considered.

The brand is also expanding on the Passenger Princess trend with the release of its first Spotify playlist, curated specifically for 'Passenger Princesses' and riders alike. This playlist creates the perfect ambiance for all your fall road trips.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/23bSE7jzSJo5cSQ0kK6LXM?si=61aea1f2502f4b3f&nd=1&dlsi=498d0bc4cba8424d

About Bliss

Bliss was founded originally as a spa in New York's Soho neighborhood in 1996 and quickly became a sensation for its fun, judgement-free approach to skincare. It soon transitioned into a full-fledged retail line providing innovative and transformative products that celebrate self-care and promote real, observable results. The brand is known for clean ingredients and thoughtful formulas, all marketed with a healthy dose of fun. The brand is part of the AS Beauty portfolio, a group focused on developing global beauty brands that deliver real-world solutions to a diverse consumer base. What sets AS Beauty apart is its dedication to female-founded brands that tell a unique story while making the latest innovations accessible to all.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bliss

[email protected]

SOURCE Bliss