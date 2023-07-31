Blitz Insurance Partners with Ascend to Expand Payment and Financing Offerings

News provided by

Ascend

31 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blitz Insurance, a specialty insurance carrier, partners with Ascend to modernize payment experiences for insurance brokers selling in specialty markets. With this partnership, Blitz Insurance will open new customer segments by offering both direct bill and premium financing into their payments workflow.

Continue Reading
Blitz Insurance Partners with Ascend to Expand Payment and Financing Offerings
Blitz Insurance Partners with Ascend to Expand Payment and Financing Offerings

"When we looked into the market for a solution, Ascend was the right choice. Ascend meets our needs for a better payments experience for our partners while reducing everyone's operational expenses," said Brandon Murphy, Chief Distribution Officer of Blitz Insurance. "We will now have the ability to not only expand to direct bill and a premium finance option but also simplify the movement of money between us and our partners."

With Ascend, Blitz Insurance is now able to provide a direct bill in addition to their existing agency bill workflow - allowing brokers to decide what billing method works best for them. By utilizing Ascend, Blitz Insurance not only grows their footprint of appointed brokers but also gains administrative efficiency by automating what would otherwise have been a large operational undertaking.

Ascend automatically attributes incoming payments to policies in real time, speeding up the reconciliation process. By modernizing the payments experience and speeding up the reconciliation of incoming premiums, Blitz Insurance can offer a best-in-class experience to its brokers and agents.

"We find that across the insurance ecosystem - companies want to provide a seamless payment workflow for their customers and their teams," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Ascend is built so brokers and carriers can offer this experience without shouldering the administrative resources and costs needed to support these operations."

About Ascend 

Ascend is the first insurance payments platform that automates financial operations from collections and financing to carrier and commission payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps insurance brokers, MGAs, and carriers improve their bottom lines by eliminating expensive and labor-intensive payment workflows. To learn more, please visit LinkedIn, Twitter or check out https://www.useascend.com/.

About Blitz Insurance

Blitz is a tech-driven insurer revolutionizing the $60B specialty market catering to SME segment. By leveraging industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology, we deliver a simpler, smarter, and faster coverage experience.

The company is led by a veteran team of insurance and technology experts and has been funded with $25M from its founder & CEO, a Forbes-listed serial entrepreneur in the real estate and insurance industries.

Contact:
Mike Nguyen
[email protected]com

SOURCE Ascend

Also from this source

Ascend Completes Full Integration with Veruna Providing Automated Invoicing, Premium Financing, and Reconciliation

Gene & cell therapy manufacturing specialist Ascend launches with over $130M of funding as expert teams merge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.