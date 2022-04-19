Blix New All-Terrain Ebike Sets the Bar with Unmatched Versatility and Performance

Blix Launches Class 3 Fat Tire Ebike with Modular Design, Dual Batteries and Bluetooth Connectivity

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix, one of the leading direct to consumer ebike companies in the U.S., introduces the Ultra – a new all-terrain fat tire ebike with unmatched versatility designed around a dual-purpose concept for on-and off-road riding. Built with a modular design, the Ultra can be customized with Blix accessories for off-road adventure riding or everyday on-road riding with practical utility features and loading capacity of up to 200lbs, 150lbs in the rear and 50lbs in the front.

Ultra White Ultra Sage Green

The Ultra is equipped with several high-performance features, including dual batteries with up to 1,344Wh capacity for a range up to 80 miles per charge, a strong 750w rear hub-motor with 90Nm torque making it one of the most powerful hub-motors available, 5-level pedal assist, throttle and a top speed of 28mph.

"The Ultra concept was to design an all-terrain ebike that is practical enough to fit into your day, furthering our mission to integrate health and activity into everyday life," says Blix founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg. "This is the most capable and versatile ebike we've built, and it will bring a lot of value and differentiation to the table."

The Ultra will also come with Blix Connect, a new connectivity platform that connects to a Blix app via Bluetooth to further enhance the rider experience by providing access to features such as ride data, community feed and over-the-air firmware updates when needed. Riders will be able to switch between class 2 and class 3 ebike modes through the app, making the Ultra one of the first ebikes in the category with that capability.

"Connectivity is central in Blix product strategy and unlocks a whole new level of user experience and product improvements," adds Malmberg.

The Ultra is also equipped with hydraulic disc-brakes, front suspension, large 4" tires to carry rider and cargo through rough terrain, sand, snow or soak up urban potholes for a more comfortable ride. Keeping with Blix focus on balancing clean design, user-friendly utility, strong performance and now connectivity, the Ultra sets a new standard for electric fat tire ebikes.

Features overview:

Range: Dual 48V batteries (1,344Wh) 80 miles, Single 48V battery 40 miles (672Wh)

Dual 48V batteries (1,344Wh) 80 miles, Single 48V battery 40 miles (672Wh) Top speed: Switch between Class 3: 28mph, and Class 2: 20mph

Switch between Class 3: 28mph, and Class 2: 20mph PAS: 5-level pedal assist and throttle, speed sensor

5-level pedal assist and throttle, speed sensor Motor: Rear hub, 750W continuous output, 90Nm torque

Rear hub, 750W continuous output, 90Nm torque Other: 8-speed gears, Hydraulic Disc-Brakes, 26 x 4" knobby fat tires. Front Suspension with 80mm travel and lockout, front light with 80 LUX.

8-speed gears, Hydraulic Disc-Brakes, 26 x 4" knobby fat tires. Front Suspension with 80mm travel and lockout, front light with 80 LUX. Connectivity: Display on handlebar connects to the Blix app through Bluetooth

Display on handlebar connects to the Blix app through Bluetooth Cargo : Modular design with smart mounting points on the front head-tube holds up to 50lbs, and optional heavy duty rear rack with 150lbs capacity for cargo or 2nd passenger.

Modular design with smart mounting points on the front head-tube holds up to 50lbs, and optional heavy duty rear rack with 150lbs capacity for cargo or 2nd passenger. New Accessories: Fenders, heavy-duty rear rack including rear light, wheel guard, foot pegs, mini VIP

Fenders, heavy-duty rear rack including rear light, wheel guard, foot pegs, mini VIP Colors: Available in Slate Gray, Sage Green and White

Available in Slate Gray, and White Launch Price: $2,399 - dual battery, $1,999 - single battery

- dual battery, - single battery Estimated shipping: July, 2022

Blix is now accepting Ultra pre-orders. For full specs and more information visit blixbike.com.

About Blix

Founded in Santa Cruz, CA in 2014, Blix designs versatile ebikes that seamlessly integrates

health into everyday life. Combining sleek design, practical utility features and performance, Blix is now one of the fastest growing direct-to-consumer ebike brands in the US, offering innovative commuter, cruiser, cargo, folding and fat tire ebikes.

