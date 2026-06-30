BLNCD Naturals and Foundry Nation Introduce New .4mg THC Beverage Collection

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLNCD Naturals and Foundry Nation today announced a new collection of cannabis beverages developed as part of the brands' ongoing commitment to innovation as the cannabis industry continues to evolve.

The new lineup pairs hemp-derived THC with functional ingredients to create distinct experiences tailored to different occasions and consumer preferences.

BLNCD BLNCD

While influenced by an evolving regulatory landscape, the collection builds on years of formulation expertise. By pairing THC with minor cannabinoids, terpenes, adaptogens, and other functional ingredients, the new beverages were designed to deliver the elevated experiences consumers have come to expect from BLNCD and Foundry.

The collection includes:

BLNCD Naturals

Prickly Pear Bee's Knees Cannabis Mocktail

0.4mg THC, 10mg CBG, and Sativa Terpenes.

Brain Boost Functional Cannabis Elixir

0.4mg THC, 10mg CBG, Lion's Mane, Rhodiola, Ashwagandha, Agave Inulin and Sativa Terpenes.

Zen Blend Functional Cannabis Elixir

0.4mg THC, 10mg CBD, Reishi, Chaga, Ashwagandha, Agave Inulin and Indica Terpenes.

Foundry Nation

Lemon Haze Cannabis Soda - Sativa

0.4mg THC, 10mg CBG, and strain-specific terpenes.

Strawberry Diesel Cannabis Soda - Sativa

0.4mg THC, 10mg CBG, and strain-specific terpenes.

Granddaddy Purple Cannabis Soda - Indica

0.4mg THC and strain-specific terpenes.

"While the regulatory landscape remains uncertain, we've always believed it's important to stay ahead of where the industry may be headed," said Beecher Vaillancourt, Founder and CEO of Global Organic.

"We're optimistic about the future of cannabis beverages and remain committed to advocating for policies that support consumer choice. At the same time, these products allow us to explore new opportunities while staying true to the experiences our customers expect from BLNCD and Foundry."

"We've never approached product development from a THC-first perspective," said Allison Vaillancourt, Founder and CMO of BLNCD and Foundry Nation.

"From the beginning, we've focused on how THC works alongside minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and functional ingredients to shape the overall experience. When working with lower THC levels, that approach becomes even more important. These beverages reflect what we've believed all along: great products aren't defined by a single ingredient—they're defined by thoughtful formulation. Today's consumers are increasingly looking beyond potency. They want products with ingredients they recognize, experiences they can trust, and options that fit seamlessly into their daily lives."

The new beverages are expected to be available through select retail partners and online channels pending regulatory developments and market rollout plans.

To learn more please email [email protected]

About BLNCD Naturals

BLNCD Naturals is a Minnesota-based cannabis wellness company creating beverages, edibles, and wellness products designed to restore balance in the mind, body, and spirit. BLNCD creates elevated alternatives for modern consumers seeking balance, wellness, and connection.

About Foundry Nation

Foundry Nation creates bold, flavor-forward beverages inspired by classic soda culture and cannabis strains. Foundry Nation delivers approachable cannabis experiences with unapologetically good flavor.

Company Contact:

Allison Vaillancourt

FOUNDER

o: 952.457.6895

o: 952.417.6803

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE BLNCD