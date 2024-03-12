Blo Blow Dry Bar Debuts First Location in Columbus Area in Lewis Center

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Set to Open in March, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on March 22 in Lewis Center. Located at 1198 E Powell Road, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blow outs a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Elizabeth Jay. After immigrating from the Dominican Republic to the Columbus area in 2003, Jay spent a large part of her career in the fashion industry before making a shift into the banking and finance industry. As a Latina and single-mother of two, she has a strong passion for women leadership development and empowerment, with the recent passing of her mother who had always wanted to open a salon of her own, Jay was inspired to see out her mother's dream.

"Blo Blow Dry Bar and myself have incredibly identical ideals, with the brand being ran by and focusing on the development of women as leaders," said Jay. "I will be able to use this location as a way to work and share my skills with my daughter, and carry on the legacy of my mother."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a blow out for a $15 dollar discount, this offer runs from March 22 to April 21.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Lewis Center, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-lewis-center/ or call 614-763-2278.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

