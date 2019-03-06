Blo Blow Dry Bar Makes Denver Debut

DENVER, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the opening of its newest bar in Denver LoDo, marking the brand's third location in Colorado. Located at 1750 Wewatta Street, Blo LoDo is rolling out the pink carpet for its March 22 opening and celebrating with $29 blow out specials throughout the weekend.

Blo LoDo is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise partners Christopher Leno and John Hernandez, who also own the Blo Blow Dry Bar in Boulder which opened last year. With a background in customer service, business operations and development and experience in launching brands in new markets, Leno and Hernandez are poised for success as they introduce Denver to the exceptional services Blo has to offer.

"Over the past couple years, LoDo has attracted the interest of many, including ours. With the recent growth and demand for more beauty retailers to fill the void in this space, we quickly realized that this area was the perfect spot for us to open our second Blo location," said Leno. "The diversity in people, industries and culture is one of a kind and the reasons why many move here, so we're really excited to see Blo LoDo make an impact in this thriving community."

Blo LoDo is conveniently situated inside Colorado's highly anticipated condominium building, The Coloradan. With trendy retailers, dining options and Union Station in close proximity, flawless hair and makeup is now easily accessible for those in the area, any time of the day. Blo's expertly trained team of stylists is ready to get Denver locals tressed to impress through top-notch style services, treatments and personalized care.

Boasting a modern and chic interior design with a friendly and professional staff, the 876 square-foot space will have 10 stations in total, including two for makeup and eight for hairstyling. Not your average blowout bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar will offer blowouts, up-dos, makeup, hair styling on the go, bridal services and an exclusive array of celebrity-approved and cult-favorite luxury retail products such as Unite, Color Wow, and Glo Skin Beauty.

"Our team is excited to continue to grow our brand in Colorado with Christopher and John. Together they have great attributes that without a doubt will set them up for success in Denver," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Recognized as America's original blow dry bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar believes in creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations can feel welcomed, represented and gorgeous. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and lively environment, Blo creates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests from start to finish. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all customers. Blo's hair menu includes seven signature styles to choose from, ranging from a sleek ponytail to flirty and bouncy curls.

Blo LoDo is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Walk-ins are accepted and online reservations are available at blomedry.com or via the app (available for IOS or Android). Appointments can also be made by calling 303-632-7566. To stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow Blo LoDo on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit www.blomedry.com.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S., Canada and the Philippines and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nadia Caron

Fish Consulting

ncaron@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar

Related Links

http://www.blomedry.com

