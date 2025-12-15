Blo Blow Dry Bar Strengthens Florida Presence, Set to Debut in Daytona Area

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Partners with Local Entrepreneur to Launch First Volusia County Location

DAYTONA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to expand its footprint in Florida with a newly signed agreement in the Port Orange/Daytona area. The brand will open its first salon in Volusia County, introducing the community to Blo Blow Dry Bar's signature, customer-centric experience rooted in hospitality, consistency, and confidence.

Front of Blo Blow Dry Bar location.

The development is led by long-established local resident Kimberly Tyree, who brings nearly two decades of leadership, coaching, and organizational management from the credit union industry. After spending her career mentoring teams and building service-driven cultures, she is launching her first entrepreneurial venture with her husband Phil and sister-in-law Kathy.

"I wanted to build something meaningful for our community while partnering with a brand that already had proven systems and strong values," said Tyree. "Blo Blow Dry Bar didn't just stand out – it sparkled. Its commitment to consistency, quality, and an elevated guest experience aligns perfectly with the workplace culture I've spent my career shaping."

Tyree found a natural fit with Blo Blow Dry Bar's mission of empowering guests and teams through warm, confidence-boosting service. This new business venture represents a full-circle moment for her family, who have lived, worked, and raised their children in the area. It's an opportunity to give back to the community that has shaped them by creating a welcoming space that celebrates confidence and connection. Blo Blow Dry Bar Daytona is finalizing its lease and preparing for the build-out phase, with an anticipated opening in mid-2026.

"Kimberly's passion for service and deep connection to her community exemplify the type of partner we love to welcome into our system," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "As we continue expanding across the U.S., leaders like her help bring the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience to life in new markets."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is dedicated and determined to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness.

Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the growing team and further expansion across North America with a key focus on development throughout the Northeast and Atlantic Coast. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com .

