Blo Blow Dry Bar Supports Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Annual Fundraising Campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, is running its Blo for a Cause initiative to raise money for pediatric cancer treatment and research. Throughout the month of September, Blo locations across the U.S. will be accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. On Saturday, September 28, Blo Blow Dry Bar will also donate $2 from each blow out to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

"As a survivor of childhood Hodgkin's lymphoma, this cause is very near and dear to my heart and as a company, we're proud to advocate for pediatric cancer treatment and research," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO and partner of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "St. Jude has made significant strides in increasing the childhood cancer survival rate and we hope that our contributions will help support their continued efforts to end childhood cancer."

In addition to its fundraising efforts for St. Jude, Blo locations in Canada will also be accepting donations throughout September for its Canadian charity partners, Sick Kids Foundation and BC Children's Hospital. Blo Blow Dry Bar first launched Blo for a Cause in 2016 and over the past three years, the company has raised more than $39,000 for pediatric cancer treatment and research. For more information or to make a donation online, please visit www.blomedry.com/donate.

Recognized as the original blow dry bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar believes in creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations can feel welcomed, represented and gorgeous. Combining a chic and modern design with a fun and lively environment, Blo creates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests from start to finish. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all customers. Blo's main hair menu includes seven signature styles to choose from, ranging from a sleek ponytail to flirty and bouncy curls.

For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit www.blomedry.com, or stay up to date on latest news on Facebook or Instagram.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S., Canada and the Philippines and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

