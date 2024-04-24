Blo Blow Dry Bar to Make its Debut in Orange County, Secures Multi-Unit Agreement with Local Husband-Wife Duo

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Brings Three New Bars to California as Development Surges

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has secured a multi-unit agreement that will mark the brand's debut in Orange County. Three bars will be coming to the market with the first one slated to open this summer at 4370 Katella Avenue in Los Alamitos. As the industry continues to surge, prospects are looking to stake their claim within Blo Blow Dry Bar's franchise opportunity.

Local husband and wife are bringing Blo Blow Dry Bar to Orange County through a multi-unit franchise agreement.

Behind the multi-unit agreement is a local husband-wife team, Brandon and Leanne Anderson. Leanne is a lifelong California resident while Brandon has lived in the state for nearly 20 years after exiting the marine corp. What will surely serve as an asset to the couple, Brandon has more than a decade of experience as a franchise consultant as well as years of experience in sales. As for Leanne, while the first 10 years of her career were in financial services, she has spent the last 12 years working for a healthcare company that ranked number five on the Fortune 500 list in 2023.

The Anderson's bring a vast amount of knowledge as well as a passion for the industry and franchising as a whole. Leanne has always been interested in the beauty industry, and has been doing hair and makeup for her friends for years in addition to her corporate career. Having consistently discussed their interest in franchising, the couple started to look into several concepts. The decision to join the Blo Blow Dry Bar system stemmed from a few factors – they believed in the business model and knew it was a service that was needed in the Orange County area.

"Brandon and I couldn't be more excited to embark on the next chapter of our professional lives, and to have the opportunity to take it on together," shared Leanne. "As we open our bars, we strive to create environments for people to escape the stress of their day-to-day lives, build a culture rooted in family-orientation, and provide confidence-boosting services to all members of the community. It's easier to get into the wrong business than it is the right one – but we're confident Blo Blow Dry Bar couldn't be more right for us."

The Anderson's envision the Los Alamitos bar to be their flagship location, and have plans to incorporate local philanthropic initiatives into their business. Site selection is currently underway for the additional two locations but with no other concepts in the area, the potential is tremendous.

"We've started 2024 on a high note through aligning with partners like Brandon and Leanne who both firmly believe in our concept and are fully committed to living out our mission," says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind. "We have full confidence that these are the right franchise partners to introduce our concept to communities across Orange County, and look forward to seeing the Andersons shine within each of their bars."

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, Blo Blow Dry Bar is primed to match their growing demands with an established business model that is designed for franchisee success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit franchise.blomedry.com.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

