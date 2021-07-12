Block O'Toole & Murphy Achieves 17 Top Settlements in 2020 NYLJ Rankings

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Block O'Toole & Murphy achieved 17 of the top ranked settlements for the entire northeast according to the New York Law Journal's 2020 Top Verdicts and Settlements report, more than any other law firm in the region.

This is the twelfth consecutive year that the firm has obtained the most settlements exceeding $1,000,000 in the NYLJ rankings. The list was previously limited to New York cases, but, impressively, the 2020 rankings included results from states across the Northeast.

The firm remarkably attained five settlements in the top 15 in the northeast, including a $9,000,000 settlement in a wrongful death case handled by Partners Scott Occhiogrosso and Daniel O'Toole, and a $7,000,000 settlement in a premises liability case also handled by Mr. O'Toole and Mr. Occhiogrosso. The $9,000,000 settlement was ranked as the number one result in the Motor Vehicle Accidents category. Partners Stephen Murphy and David Scher were notably responsible for the top 3 construction accident results in the region.

In the Mediated Settlements category, Partners Frederick Aranki, Daniel O'Toole, and David Scher attained the number one settlement, a $15,000,000 settlement for a family who tragically lost their husband and father when he was crushed by an air chiller in a construction accident. Other highly ranked settlements in this category include a $10,500,000 result handled by Founding Partner Jeffrey Block and Partner Joseph Donahue.

Despite the pandemic, the firm battled on every case, resolving more than $120,000,000 for their clients.

"When a client is going through one of the most difficult times of their life, we feel their pain and don't stop working until we get them the compensation they deserve," said Mr. Block. He added, "There is no feeling more gratifying than successfully resolving a case for a client in need. It's the reason we do this work every day."

The firm also had ranked cases in Motor Vehicle Accidents, Premises Liability, and Slips, Trips, and Falls.

